Kensington Palace shares major update about Kate Middleton’s upcoming visit

Princess Kate is gearing up for a major new engagement.
In the latest update shared by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales will step out for a special visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby this Thursday, October 2, 2025.
The visit will mark the future Queen’s first since taking on the role of Royal Honourary Air Commodore in 2023, Express reported.
During the engagement, the mother of three will get a chance to see RAF Coningsby up close and learn about the work they do as part of the Royal Air Force.
The Princess will also be briefed on the base’s recent missions, including overseas operations in Poland supporting the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
Notably, the station was recently honored with the Stainforth Trophy for showcasing incredible work on operational activities.
Additionally, Kate Middleton will also meet the RAF Coningsby Welfare Team’s members, visit the Typhoo Future Synthetic Training facility, and will also engage with families of personnel serving at RAF Coningsby.
Appointed by King Charles in 2023 summer, Princess Kate now serves as Royal Honourary Air Commodore, Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief and first Queen’s Dragoon Guards.
This comes after it was reported that Kate Middleton will embark on a state visit to Australia alongside Prince William next year.
The couple last visited the country back in April 2014.