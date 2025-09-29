Home / Royal

Australian Prime Minister takes big decision after meeting King Charles

King Charles hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon at Balmoral Castle

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has taken a major decision after meeting King Charles at Balmoral Castle.

Recently, the politician has dismissed talk of another referendum on whether the country should become a republic.

During a chat with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Anthony shared, “I think I’ve made it clear that I wanted to hold one referendum while I was Prime Minister, and we did that.”

When asked about his Scotland visit to meet the “King of Australia”, he explained that His Majesty was “fully aware” of his republican views.

The PM added, “But I also respect the decisions which have been made and our system of Government, and I think that’s important.”

Anthony also honoured the British Royal Family while recalling their recent visit to Down Under.

He noted, “Their majesties, when they visited Australia recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla were very well received. They work hard. They’re interested in our place in the world. Very interested in the Commonwealth and I think they are respected.”

During the meeting with the monarch, Anthony Albanese and his partner, Jodie Haydon, presented Charles with a framed photo of His Majesty's visit to Australia with Queen Camilla in October 2024.

In the framed picture, the royal couple can be seen signing the visitor’s book at Parliament House in Canberra. 

