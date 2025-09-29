Home / Entertainment

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

The Puerto Rican star wrapped up his first concert residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, last week

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show


After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny will bring the Latin heat to Super Bowl LX halftime show.

The announcement of the Bad Bunny headlining the 2026 halftime show was made on Monday, September 29, five months before the mega sporting event is set to take place in San Francisco, California.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, shared the exciting news on his social media account, with a video of himself sitting at a goalpost.

Jay-Z, who serves as the NFL's music strategist, shared his excitement about the next halftime show's main artist, noting, "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honoured to have him on the world's biggest stage."

Expressing his own emotions, Bad Bunny said, "What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

"Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL," he added.

The DtMF singer most recently concluded his historic Puerto Rico residency, titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, on September 20.

Following the successful first chapter, he is set to promote his new album, Debí tirar más fotos, with a world tour, which will kick off on November 21 in Santo Domingo and will conclude in Brussels, Belgium, on July 22, 2026.

In an interview, Bad Bunny shared that he will not be adding US shows to his 2025-2026 concert tour due to fear of ICE raiding the concert venues, where a big chunk of the audience was expected to be from Latin backgrounds.

Besides that, the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show was headlined by Kendrick Lamar, who made history as the first solo rapper to headline the mega NFL event.

Further details surrounding Bad Bunny's 2026 Halftime Show, including guest performers, have yet to be announced.

