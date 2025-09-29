Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

The Eras Tour hitmaker attended her fiancé Travis Kelce’s game hours after her pal Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the best pal and fiancée ever!

Hours after marking her attendance at her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in California over the weekend, the Lover crooner flew to Kansas City to cheer on her fiancé Travis Kelce at his game.

On Sunday, September 28, PEOPLE reported that The Life of a Showgirl singer quietly supported her NFL star fiancé at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to the outlet, fans also spotted Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, at the game, watching from a suite.

In the images, Scott was seen wearing a hat from Travis Kelce’s new American Eagle line, while Austin was captured sitting right in front of the NFL star’s mother, Donna Kelce.

However, the Enchanted crooner once again avoided spotlight and was not pictured in a suite or entering the stadium.

Notably, the Grammy winner’s effort to show up for both her pal Selena Gomez and fiancé Travis Kelce on their big days clearly displayed how much she cherishes and values every relationship connected to her.

At the Only Murders in the Building actress’s nuptials, Taylor Swift reportedly delivered a heartfelt speech, leaving Gomez all emotional on her special day.

Swift and Gomez have been friends since 2008.

You Might Like:

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s emotional wedding
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story moves guests to tears at their dreamy wedding

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show

Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
The Puerto Rican star wrapped up his first concert residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, last week

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding

Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran touch Selena Gomez with heartfelt speeches at wedding
Selena Gomez tied the knot to Benny Blanco in a star-studded Santa Barbara ceremony over the weekend

Dua Lipa drops eye-catching peeks from Radical Optimism tour Miami shows

Dua Lipa drops eye-catching peeks from Radical Optimism tour Miami shows
The ‘Training Season’ singer performed two concerts in Miami as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

Zac Efron shares exciting update amid Nina Dobrev dating buzz

Zac Efron shares exciting update amid Nina Dobrev dating buzz
Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron recently sparked relationship rumors after being spotted together on a yacht off the Italian coast

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview

Madonna gets candid on her 'spiritual' journey in first podcast interview
Madonna had an 'open conversation' about her decades-long spiritual journey

Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot

Justin Bieber ‘thinking’ about big change after Selena Gomez ties the knot
The ‘Baby’ hitmaker shares plans for a major change following the nuptials of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez to Benny Blanco

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?

How long will Sean 'Diddy' Combs be in jail after guilty verdict?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody ahead of his October 3 verdict

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci

Lady Kitty Spencer shares Dolce moment with Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci
Princess Diana’s niece shared exclusive glimpse from Dolce & Gabbana afterparty during Milan Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on painful split from her ex-husband Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August 2022 after two years of togetherness

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'

Benny Blanco shares post-wedding snaps with Selena Gomez: 'Real life princess'
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot in Montecito on Saturday

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury

Tom Holland back in action to 'Spider-Man' filming after head injury
'Spider Man' filming resumed in Basingstoke after the 'Uncharted' star suffered a head injury while performing a stunt