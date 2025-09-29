Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game after Selena Gomez wedding

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the best pal and fiancée ever!
Hours after marking her attendance at her best friend Selena Gomez’s wedding to Benny Blanco in California over the weekend, the Lover crooner flew to Kansas City to cheer on her fiancé Travis Kelce at his game.
On Sunday, September 28, PEOPLE reported that The Life of a Showgirl singer quietly supported her NFL star fiancé at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.
According to the outlet, fans also spotted Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, at the game, watching from a suite.
In the images, Scott was seen wearing a hat from Travis Kelce’s new American Eagle line, while Austin was captured sitting right in front of the NFL star’s mother, Donna Kelce.
However, the Enchanted crooner once again avoided spotlight and was not pictured in a suite or entering the stadium.
Notably, the Grammy winner’s effort to show up for both her pal Selena Gomez and fiancé Travis Kelce on their big days clearly displayed how much she cherishes and values every relationship connected to her.
At the Only Murders in the Building actress’s nuptials, Taylor Swift reportedly delivered a heartfelt speech, leaving Gomez all emotional on her special day.
Swift and Gomez have been friends since 2008.