Dua Lipa drops eye-catching peeks from Radical Optimism tour Miami shows

The 'Training Season' singer performed two concerts in Miami as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

  By Sidra Khan
Dua Lipa’s nights were “beautiful” in Miami!

On Sunday, September 28, the Levitating hitmaker dropped a large carousel of eye-catching glimpses from her two-night Miami show of Radical Optimism tour.

Reflecting on her experience performing for the crowd, she penned, “Havign so much fun and doing it with the very BEST!!!! Than you Miami for 2 beautiful nights.”

The mesmerizing gallery opened with a striking clip of the Dance the Night songstress, grooving on the music of one of her tracks on stage in a hot black dress.

In the second slide, Lipa shared a backstage photo, while the third again featured a video of captivating the audience with a power-packed performance.

As the slides progressed, the carousel featured more thrilling glimpses from the concerts, including striking onstage moments, eye-catching backstage scenes, the songstress’s energized team, and fans bursting with cheers.

Fans’ reaction:

Dua Lipa’s stunning post quickly attracted fans’ attention, who showed love to the Future Nostalgia singer through heartfelt comments.

“thank you for the best night last night!!! you are radiant,” expressed a first.

Another reacted, “It was amazing.”

Meanwhile, a third admired, “One thing bout dua she always is having fun whether it’s on vacation or work.”

Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism tour:

Radical Optimism tour is the third concert tour by Dua Lipa, which she kicked off on November 5, 2024, to promote her third studio album of the same name.

The One Kiss singer is now scheduled to deliver two power-packed concerts at American Airlines Center in Dallas on September 30 and October 1, 2025.

