Zac Efron shares exciting update amid Nina Dobrev dating buzz

Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron recently sparked relationship rumors after being spotted together on a yacht off the Italian coast

  • By Sidra Khan
Zac Efron has a really exciting update to share!

On Sunday, September 28, the 37-year-old American actor took to Instagram to drop the thrilling trailer for Battlefield 6 – a new first-person shooter game by Battlefield Studios and Electronic Arts (EA).

Announcing the release date of the intense game, the Baywatch star wrote, “It’s Showtime. See you on October 10th @battlefield #OnlyInBattlefield.”

The game serves as the eighteenth installment in the Battlefield series, and will be released on PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

Joining Efron in the action-packed trailer were English mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett, NBA star Jimmy Butler, and country singer Morgan Wallen.

“Showtime,” said The Iron Claw actor to his squad as they got out of a military vehicle.

Fans’ reaction:

Sharing their thrill, one of the fans wrote, “It doesn't matter what movie you make, to me it's art cinema because it's you.”

Another quipped, “Fine I’ll watch my man play the game only if he plays as Zac Efron.”

“Need Zac as a playable character,” demanded a third.

Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev:

The exciting update from Zac Efron came after he recently sparked dating buzz with Canadian actress Nina Dobrev after being spotted enjoying a yacht trip with her off the Italian coast this month.

