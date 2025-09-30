Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will fly to Shanghai to play in the ATP Tour 1000 tournament in Shanghai, in a clear sign that he is not ready to give up on the final dreams he is chasing in his career.
According to Tennis365, Djokovic cast big doubts over his future in tennis after he lost the US Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz earlier this month, with the 24-time Grand Slam champion going through a second year without adding to his haul of major titles.
“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough,” said Djokovic after his US Open defeat earlier this month.
“I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level. Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and he kept going,” he added.
Shanghai Masters organisers released a statement last week suggesting Djokovic would be playing in their event and now that has been confirmed, after the draw was released.