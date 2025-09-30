Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson's aide rushes her defense amid her honourary title scandal

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sarah Fergusons aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy
Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson’s longtime PR adviser has spoken out in her defence amid ongoing honorary title controversy.

Last week, The Sun and The Mail reported that Prince Andrew’s ex wife sent an email to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, calling him a "supreme friend.”

A few days after the bombshell claims, GB News stated that Sarah might lose her Freedom of York honour as the council is set to host a meeting in November to strip her of the title.

Amid the ongoing drama, her aide James Henderson told The Telegraph, “We have both been loyal to each other. We have both had empathy and understanding. The mental impact of losing everything, and losing a reputation, is something that we could bond over.”

The PR advisor added, “Few people lose their reputations to that extent. She has had battle after battle after battle. Her loyalty to me has been exceptional. And she has done so much for so many people, most of which is not written about or appreciated.”

James was introduced to the Duchess of York in 2010 as he was brought in to provide crisis management as her public standing was “at rock bottom.”

For those unversed, Andrew was stripped of the honour, awarded as a wedding gift in 1987, over links to the disgraced financier.

You Might Like:

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break
His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern
The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace
King Willem-Alexander leads the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares thoughtful message after receiving significant recognition

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares a delightful video of Prince of Wales warmly welcoming his prestigious guests at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip
The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre
His Majesty attended his first royal engagement after concluding a family trip to Navarre

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides
King Charles office breaks silence on Prince Harry's strong remarks against Palace courtiers

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene
His Serene Highness attends the final event of the 2025 road cycling championships without wife Princess Charlene

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication
The Grand Duke Henri is set to transfer the Luxembourg throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark set to visit Rome for a two-day visit to attend an award ceremoeny