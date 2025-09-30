Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson’s longtime PR adviser has spoken out in her defence amid ongoing honorary title controversy.
Last week, The Sun and The Mail reported that Prince Andrew’s ex wife sent an email to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 2011, calling him a "supreme friend.”
A few days after the bombshell claims, GB News stated that Sarah might lose her Freedom of York honour as the council is set to host a meeting in November to strip her of the title.
Amid the ongoing drama, her aide James Henderson told The Telegraph, “We have both been loyal to each other. We have both had empathy and understanding. The mental impact of losing everything, and losing a reputation, is something that we could bond over.”
The PR advisor added, “Few people lose their reputations to that extent. She has had battle after battle after battle. Her loyalty to me has been exceptional. And she has done so much for so many people, most of which is not written about or appreciated.”
James was introduced to the Duchess of York in 2010 as he was brought in to provide crisis management as her public standing was “at rock bottom.”
For those unversed, Andrew was stripped of the honour, awarded as a wedding gift in 1987, over links to the disgraced financier.