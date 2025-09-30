Home / Royal

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

The Duchess of Sussex drops exciting video after Prince Harry's brutal dig at Palace aides

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims
Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after Prince Harry sparked controversy with shocking dig at Palace courtiers.

The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of her scrabble game with her gal pal.

Meghan and her pal's faces were not visible in the caption less video - accompanied with Elizabeth Michelle's song Little Liza Jane.

Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Alongside the Instagram story, the As Ever founder also shared a positive message on her lifestyle brand's official page.

"Let me tell you about the birde and the bee and the flowers and the trees and the moon up above..." read the message on the photo of a garden.

These posts from the former Suits actress came after Palace insider responded to Prince Harry's shocking claims suggesting that King Charles aides are trying to "sabotage" reconciliation efforts between him and his Paa.

Earlier thus month Prince Harry met his father at Clarence House in London during duke's four-day trip for the WellChild Awards 2025 and other charity.

Just days after Harry's 54-minute reunion with the cancer-stricken monarch, The Sun reported that a source close to the 41-year-old claimed that during his visit to Charles he felt like he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family.

In response to this report, Prince Harry's spokesperson noted, that the claims were "pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son".

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay

Kate Middleton's absence at Women's Rugby World Cup fuels fans' dismay
The Princess of Wales shared the congratulatory after England win at the Women's Rugby World Cup championship

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy

Sarah Ferguson's aide speaks out amid honourary title controversy
Sarah Ferguson's aide rushes her defense amid her honourary title scandal

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break
His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern
The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace
King Willem-Alexander leads the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares thoughtful message after receiving significant recognition

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares a delightful video of Prince of Wales warmly welcoming his prestigious guests at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip
The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre
His Majesty attended his first royal engagement after concluding a family trip to Navarre

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides
King Charles office breaks silence on Prince Harry's strong remarks against Palace courtiers

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene
His Serene Highness attends the final event of the 2025 road cycling championships without wife Princess Charlene