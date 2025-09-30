Meghan Markle shares new video after Prince Harry’s shocking claims

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after Prince Harry sparked controversy with shocking dig at Palace courtiers.
The Duchess of Sussex turned to her Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of her scrabble game with her gal pal.
Meghan and her pal's faces were not visible in the caption less video - accompanied with Elizabeth Michelle's song Little Liza Jane.
Alongside the Instagram story, the As Ever founder also shared a positive message on her lifestyle brand's official page.
"Let me tell you about the birde and the bee and the flowers and the trees and the moon up above..." read the message on the photo of a garden.
These posts from the former Suits actress came after Palace insider responded to Prince Harry's shocking claims suggesting that King Charles aides are trying to "sabotage" reconciliation efforts between him and his Paa.
Earlier thus month Prince Harry met his father at Clarence House in London during duke's four-day trip for the WellChild Awards 2025 and other charity.
Just days after Harry's 54-minute reunion with the cancer-stricken monarch, The Sun reported that a source close to the 41-year-old claimed that during his visit to Charles he felt like he was being treated as an official visitor, rather than family.
In response to this report, Prince Harry's spokesperson noted, that the claims were "pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son".