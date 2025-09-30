Home / Royal

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break

His Majesty could face financial trouble following the Scottish political party’s ‘petty’ move to target the monarchy

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

King Charles 'attacked' by Scottish Greens over royal property tax break 

King Charles may face financial trouble as the Scottish Greens have accused him of attacking the monarchy over royal tax perks.

GB News reported that the Scottish political party's co-leader, Ross Greer, has proposed an amendment to the Housing (Scotland) Bill that would remove the Crown's exemption from land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT), the Scottish version of stamp duty.  

Notably, after the voting procedure, which took place on Tuesday, September 30, the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) support the move; His Majesty would then have to pay the "residential property transactions."

The insiders have also confirmed that the proposed amendment would have applied to the British monarch's 2007 rescue of Dumfries House in Ayrshire. 

As per the media outlets, the 76-year-old British King's Ayrshire property is a £45million deal which has been supported over the past several years by his charitable foundation and the Scottish Government. 

The Scottish Conservatives, including Meghan Gallacher, condemned these amendments by the Scottish political party and labelled their move as a "petty attack" on King Charles and the British monarchy.

"His and the Greens’ republican views are well known, but even when faced with such a serious issue, he cannot help making such a petty attack on the King and the monarchy," Meghan told The Telegraph

As of now, King Charles, who was previously spending his summer holidays alongside the entire British Royal Family at his Balmoral residence, has yet to announce these tax break reports. 

You Might Like:

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy
The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern

King Charles sides with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on serious concern
The British monarch aligns with the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, over a major issue

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace

King Willem presides over high-stakes interparliamentary meeting at Palace
King Willem-Alexander leads the Interparliamentary Kingdom Council of the Netherlands at Noordeinde Palace

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career

Meghan Markle pens heartfelt note after major recognition in struggling career
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shares thoughtful message after receiving significant recognition

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles

Prince William welcomes Crown Prince of Kuwait on behalf of King Charles
Kensington Palace shares a delightful video of Prince of Wales warmly welcoming his prestigious guests at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip

Prince Harry helps King Charles rebuild bond with grandchildren during UK trip
The Duke of Sussex reunited with his estranged father, King Charles, during his trip to UK earlier this month

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre

King Felipe VI returns to royal duties after two-day family trip to Navarre
His Majesty attended his first royal engagement after concluding a family trip to Navarre

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides

Buckingham Palace strongly reacts to Prince Harry's wild claims about aides
King Charles office breaks silence on Prince Harry's strong remarks against Palace courtiers

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene

Prince Albert wraps up cycling championships without Princess Charlene
His Serene Highness attends the final event of the 2025 road cycling championships without wife Princess Charlene

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication

Grand Duke and Duchess honour key cause days before Henri' abdication
The Grand Duke Henri is set to transfer the Luxembourg throne to his son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, on October 3

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member

Royal Family announces short Rome trip for rarely seen member
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark set to visit Rome for a two-day visit to attend an award ceremoeny

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak

Prince Andrew faces fresh charity setback after Epstein leak
The Duke of York allegedly flew on the paedophile's private jet while he was in the US in 2000