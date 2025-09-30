King Charles may face financial trouble as the Scottish Greens have accused him of attacking the monarchy over royal tax perks.
GB News reported that the Scottish political party's co-leader, Ross Greer, has proposed an amendment to the Housing (Scotland) Bill that would remove the Crown's exemption from land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT), the Scottish version of stamp duty.
Notably, after the voting procedure, which took place on Tuesday, September 30, the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) support the move; His Majesty would then have to pay the "residential property transactions."
The insiders have also confirmed that the proposed amendment would have applied to the British monarch's 2007 rescue of Dumfries House in Ayrshire.
As per the media outlets, the 76-year-old British King's Ayrshire property is a £45million deal which has been supported over the past several years by his charitable foundation and the Scottish Government.
The Scottish Conservatives, including Meghan Gallacher, condemned these amendments by the Scottish political party and labelled their move as a "petty attack" on King Charles and the British monarchy.
"His and the Greens’ republican views are well known, but even when faced with such a serious issue, he cannot help making such a petty attack on the King and the monarchy," Meghan told The Telegraph.
As of now, King Charles, who was previously spending his summer holidays alongside the entire British Royal Family at his Balmoral residence, has yet to announce these tax break reports.