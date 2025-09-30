Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson braces for new shock as her honourary title is in jeopardy

The Duchess of York might soon be hit with a fresh blow over her Jeffrey Epstein controversy

  By Sidra Khan
A fresh blow awaits Sarah Ferguson amid her shocking Epstein scandal.

On Monday, September 29, GB News reported that the Duchess of York could soon lose her honourary Freedom of the City of York, as the council considers a motion to strip her of the title in its upcoming meeting in November.

The mother of two received the honour along with her ex-husband Prince Andrew in 1987 as a wedding gift.

While the Duke of York lost his Freedom of the City in 2022 after settling a civil sexual assault lawsuit with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, Fergie retained her title.

However, since the Duchess of York’s resurfaced emails to sex offender Epstein came to light recently, she has been facing massive media and public scrutiny, prompting the City of York Council to consider removing her title.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about it, leader of City of York Council, Councillor Claire Douglas, said, "A Full Council meeting of all City of York councillors next takes place in November.”

"Consideration will be given in advance of that meeting to whether a motion to remove the Honorary Freedom title from the Duchess of York is tabled. The Honorary Freedom title conferred on the Duke of York was removed in 2022,” she continued.

Adding further, Douglas stated, "We deplore the links and continued associations with Jeffrey Epstein by those carrying the York title beyond the time the gravity of his crimes became clear."

Sarah Ferguson came under fire over her links to Epstein after resurfaced emails revealed that she described the late sex convict as her “supreme friend.”

Shortly after pledging that she would never be involved with Epstein ever again, the Duchess confessed in the mail that she did it only to save her career as a children’s author.

