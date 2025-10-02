Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev has broken her silence on swirling romance rumors linking her to Zac Efron, setting the record straight after weeks of speculation.
While conversing with TMZ at LAX on Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries starlet stepped forward to pour cold water on the romance rumors with the Baywatch actor.
The interviewer said, "It must be tough living things out in public," seemingly referring to her split with White as they called off their engagement and splitting up after five years together.
"You know what? I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change," she said.
To conclude the interview, the host asked Dobrev whether the Zac Efron buzz had any truth to it, referencing recent photos.
Dobrev grinned and dismissed it with a head shake.
Her response came after the interviewer asked, "You're just mates?" Dobrev looked at the camera and said, "Yeah."
The buzz about a romance between Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron began after the two were spotted on a boat with Keleigh Teller, 32, her husband Miles Teller, 38, and actor Chace Crawford, 40, who is dating model Kelsey Merritt.
Their outing came after PEOPLE confirmed that Dobrev and White ended their engagement and split after five years together on September 11, calling their split, “a mutual decision.”