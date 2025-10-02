Home / Entertainment

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

The 'Vampire Diaries' alum stepped forward to address the romance rumours with the 'Baywatch' actor

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours
Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev has broken her silence on swirling romance rumors linking her to Zac Efron, setting the record straight after weeks of speculation.

While conversing with TMZ at LAX on Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries starlet stepped forward to pour cold water on the romance rumors with the Baywatch actor.

The interviewer said, "It must be tough living things out in public," seemingly referring to her split with White as they called off their engagement and splitting up after five years together.

"You know what? I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change," she said.

To conclude the interview, the host asked Dobrev whether the Zac Efron buzz had any truth to it, referencing recent photos.

Dobrev grinned and dismissed it with a head shake.

Her response came after the interviewer asked, "You're just mates?" Dobrev looked at the camera and said, "Yeah."

The buzz about a romance between Nina Dobrev and Zac Efron began after the two were spotted on a boat with Keleigh Teller, 32, her husband Miles Teller, 38, and actor Chace Crawford, 40, who is dating model Kelsey Merritt.

Their outing came after PEOPLE confirmed that Dobrev and White ended their engagement and split after five years together on September 11, calling their split, “a mutual decision.”

You Might Like:

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout
‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ host shares surprising plan for his show after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban
The 'Babygirl' starlet and Grammy-winning country-singer had separated after 19 years of marriage

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury
'The Witcher' star got seriously injured due while filming his upcoming movie, 'Highlanders'

'Love Is Blind' seaosn 9: How to watch, release date, cast

'Love Is Blind' seaosn 9: How to watch, release date, cast
Upcoming season of 'Love Is Blind' is set to take place in Denver, Colorado, featuring a group of singles to test love

Kim Kardashian unveils first trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 7

Kim Kardashian unveils first trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 7
'The Kardashians' high-anticipated season seven will premiere in October on Hulu

5 theories about title of Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 theories about title of Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here are 5 compelling theories about why Taylor Swift named her upcoming album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie Ventura raises alarm over rapper's possible release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie Ventura raises alarm over rapper's possible release
The Bad Boy CEO was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of human racketeering and trafficking

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train
The 'So You Think You Can Dance' alum passed away after being involved in a train accident

Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities

Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities
The 'Maestro' star and his current love interest, Gigi Hadid, have been dating each other since 2023

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel
Marvel Phase 6 just confirmed four movies: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', and more

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after spending two decades together

'Mr Scorsese' trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

'Mr Scorsese' trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil
The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle