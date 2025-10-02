Home / Entertainment

Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

The 'Babygirl' starlet and Grammy-winning country-singer had separated after 19 years of marriage

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has been spotted for the first time since filing for divorce from country singer Keith Urban.

As per Dailymail, on Wednesday, October 1, the Babygirl starlet was seen while hiking in Nashville.

Nicole Kidman was captured in a new photo as she was seen hiking alongside her sister, Antonia Kidman.

Keeping it casual for the trail, the actress opted for oversized sunglasses, a grey melange baseball cap, a matching zip-up jacket, and black leggings.

The sisters appeared relaxed as they enjoyed their outdoor outing together.

Her outing came two days after news broke that she and her Grammy-winning country-singer husband, 57, had separated after 19 years of marriage.

On September 29, PEOPLE confirmed their divorce with a source saying, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

"She didn’t want this," the insider noted, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage."

The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on the following day of the report in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007.

In the divorce papers, Kidman marked the day she filed as the official separation date, revealing irreconcilable differences had ended the couple’s marriage.

Kidman and Urban wed in June 2006 and share two children: daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Notably, she is also mom to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, whom she shares with Tom Cruise.

You Might Like:

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours

Nina Dobrev sets the record straight on Zac Efron dating rumours
The 'Vampire Diaries' alum stepped forward to address the romance rumours with the 'Baywatch' actor

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout

Jimmy Fallon to keep his ‘head down’ after Jimmy Kimmel fallout
‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ host shares surprising plan for his show after Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury

Henry Cavill flaunts powerful strength in new update after painful leg injury
'The Witcher' star got seriously injured due while filming his upcoming movie, 'Highlanders'

'Love Is Blind' seaosn 9: How to watch, release date, cast

'Love Is Blind' seaosn 9: How to watch, release date, cast
Upcoming season of 'Love Is Blind' is set to take place in Denver, Colorado, featuring a group of singles to test love

Kim Kardashian unveils first trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 7

Kim Kardashian unveils first trailer for 'The Kardashians' season 7
'The Kardashians' high-anticipated season seven will premiere in October on Hulu

5 theories about title of Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

5 theories about title of Taylor Swift’s new album 'The Life of a Showgirl'
Here are 5 compelling theories about why Taylor Swift named her upcoming album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie Ventura raises alarm over rapper's possible release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie Ventura raises alarm over rapper's possible release
The Bad Boy CEO was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of human racketeering and trafficking

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train
The 'So You Think You Can Dance' alum passed away after being involved in a train accident

Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities

Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities
The 'Maestro' star and his current love interest, Gigi Hadid, have been dating each other since 2023

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel
Marvel Phase 6 just confirmed four movies: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', and more

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after spending two decades together

'Mr Scorsese' trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

'Mr Scorsese' trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil
The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle