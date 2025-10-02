Nicole Kidman breaks cover after filing for divorce from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman has been spotted for the first time since filing for divorce from country singer Keith Urban.
As per Dailymail, on Wednesday, October 1, the Babygirl starlet was seen while hiking in Nashville.
Nicole Kidman was captured in a new photo as she was seen hiking alongside her sister, Antonia Kidman.
Keeping it casual for the trail, the actress opted for oversized sunglasses, a grey melange baseball cap, a matching zip-up jacket, and black leggings.
The sisters appeared relaxed as they enjoyed their outdoor outing together.
Her outing came two days after news broke that she and her Grammy-winning country-singer husband, 57, had separated after 19 years of marriage.
On September 29, PEOPLE confirmed their divorce with a source saying, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”
"She didn’t want this," the insider noted, adding, "She has been fighting to save the marriage."
The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on the following day of the report in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007.
In the divorce papers, Kidman marked the day she filed as the official separation date, revealing irreconcilable differences had ended the couple’s marriage.
Kidman and Urban wed in June 2006 and share two children: daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.
Notably, she is also mom to daughter Bella, 32, and son Connor, 30, whom she shares with Tom Cruise.