Selena Gomez announces big news after wedding to Benny Blanco

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress shares delightful news days after tying the knot with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has taken a meaningful step for a cause close to her heart.

Days after getting married to the love of her life Benny Blanco, the Only Murders in the Building actress took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 1, to announce a big news.

In the update, the Rare Beauty founder shared that her cosmetics company has teamed up with Sephora once again to “make a rare impact” on the World Mental Health Day.

She announced that all the sales of her fragrance collection made between October 10 and 12, will be donated directly to the Rare Impact Fund – Gomez’s youth mental initiative.

“Round 3! I’m honored to team up with @sephora again this year to Make a Rare Impact. For World Mental Health Day, from October 10th - 12th, 100% of sales from @rarebeauty’s fragrance collection will go straight to the Rare Impact Fund,” shared the Sunset Blvd songstress.

The Grammy winner explained, “That means every single perfume and layering balm purchased will help bring more mental health resources and education to young people around the world. Thank you for showing up for this cause year after year, it truly means so much to me. Love you always.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, which was attended by many Hollywood A-listers, including Taylor Swift and the actress’s OMITB costars.

