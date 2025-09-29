King Willem, Queen Máxima hail Dutch wins at 2025 World Rowing Championship

Home / Royal

  By Sidra Khan
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are proud of the Dutch athletes.

On Sunday, September 28, the King and Queen of the Netherlands took to the official Instagram account of the Royal Family to release a special congratulatory message for the athletes who triumphed at the 2025 World Rowing Championship.

The post featured a large carousel of photos showcasing the beaming athletes in group shots and with their medals. It also included a heartfelt message from the Royal Couple.

“What a fantastic week of sport we've had for Dutch rowing, para-swimming, and shot put,” stated King Willem and Queen Máxima.

Mentioning the names of the winners, the Royal Couple congratulated, “Congratulations to: Lisa Bruijnincx, Margot Leeuwenburgh, Willemijn Mulder, Tessa Dullemans, Benthe Boonstra, Roos de Jong, Nika Johanna Vos, Hermine Drenth, Ymkje Clevering, Tinka Offereins, Linn van Aanholt, Lisanne van der Lelij, Vera Sneijders and Ilse Kolkman.”

They also included Dieuwke Fetter, Eli Brouwer, Finn Florijn, Wibout Rustenburg, Jorn Salverda, Sander de Graaf, Pieter van Veen, Jan van der Bij, Mick Makker, Jonna de Vries, Olivier van de Voort, Lisa Kruger, Bas Takken, Rogier Dorsman, Liesette Bruinsma, and Jessica Schilder in the statement.

To conclude their message, Their Majesties signed off with, “King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima.”

The 2025 World Rowing Championship took place in Shanghai, China, from September 21 to 28, 2025.

