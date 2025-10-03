Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton has reflected on her delightful visit to RAF Coningsby with a heartfelt post.
On Thursday, October 2, the Princess of Wales made her first ever visit to the Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore.
Opening up about her experience, the mother of three shared a special post on her and Prince William’s joint Instagram handle, expressing her delight at learning about the station’s operations.
Describing the visit “insightful,” Kate penned, “An insightful first visit to RAF Coningsby as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. From learning about the station’s operations to meeting personnel and their families, it was great to hear more about the vital role they play in supporting the RAF and keeping our nation safe.”
The statement was accompanied by a carousel of photos from the future Queen’s visit, capturing her interest in the operations, enjoying the activities, and smiling brightly.
For the outing, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning grey suit, which she paired with black heels.
Notably, Kate Middleton was given the honorary title back in August 2023 by her father-in-law, King Charles III.
Besides her role as Royal Honourary Air Commodore, Princess Kate also serves as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief and first Queen’s Dragoon Guards.