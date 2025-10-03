Home / Royal

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton has reflected on her delightful visit to RAF Coningsby with a heartfelt post.

On Thursday, October 2, the Princess of Wales made her first ever visit to the Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore.

Opening up about her experience, the mother of three shared a special post on her and Prince William’s joint Instagram handle, expressing her delight at learning about the station’s operations.

Describing the visit “insightful,” Kate penned, “An insightful first visit to RAF Coningsby as Royal Honorary Air Commodore. From learning about the station’s operations to meeting personnel and their families, it was great to hear more about the vital role they play in supporting the RAF and keeping our nation safe.”

The statement was accompanied by a carousel of photos from the future Queen’s visit, capturing her interest in the operations, enjoying the activities, and smiling brightly.

For the outing, the Princess of Wales wore a stunning grey suit, which she paired with black heels.

Notably, Kate Middleton was given the honorary title back in August 2023 by her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Besides her role as Royal Honourary Air Commodore, Princess Kate also serves as Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief and first Queen’s Dragoon Guards.

You Might Like:

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake
The Prince of Wales mentioned his younger brother's name in public for one of the first times in yea

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Democratic Republic of Congo for a pivotal mission as a global champion

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome during their appearance at the Toulouse City Hall

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement
King Charles III steps out for key royal duty after emotional statement

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025
The Queen of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack
Prince William and Princess Kate release joint statment to address the deadly attack at Heaton Park Synagogue

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby
The Princess of Wales marked her inaugural visit to the RAF Coningsby since becoming the Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him
Prince William shares exact feeling after finding out about Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer diagnosis

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims
Buckingham Palace shares photos of King Charles' meeting with key figure days after Prince Harry's dig

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to relocate to Forest Lodge with three children

King Charles breaks silence after horror unfolds in Manchester synagogue

King Charles breaks silence after horror unfolds in Manchester synagogue
King Charles deeply 'sadden' by the horrific synagogue attack that shook Manchester