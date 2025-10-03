Home / Royal

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's post cancer journey

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middletons health after cancer
Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William has a given a rare update about Kate Middleton's health amid her ongoing post-cancer journey.

The Prince of Wales opened up about how he dealt with his wife and dad, King Charles' cancer battles last year while also "protecting" his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

William spoke about Kate and Charles' health scares on Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler's latest episode - which was based on an exclusive tour of the Windsor Castle.

"Everything is progressing in the right way," the heir to the throne told Levy while explaining that he went through the "hardest year".

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year that I've ever had. Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he's you know, he's old enough to do that himself as well," the future king noted while shedding light on how he coped with the health woes of his dad and wife at the same time.

He added, "But it's important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that's gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job."

The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy episode 304 Living the Royal Life in the UK will premiere globally on Friday, 3 October on Apple TV+.

You Might Like:

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake
The Prince of Wales mentioned his younger brother's name in public for one of the first times in yea

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request

Duchess Sophie undertakes important mission in Congo upon special request
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Democratic Republic of Congo for a pivotal mission as a global champion

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip

King Willem, Queen Máxima make surprise stop at City Hall amid France trip
King Willem, Queen Máxima receive warm welcome during their appearance at the Toulouse City Hall

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return

Meghan Markle branded 'symbol of change' as UK officials await her return
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their roles as senior Royals in 2020 and moved to the US

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement

King Charles appears in high spirits in first appearance after ‘sad’ statement
King Charles III steps out for key royal duty after emotional statement

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025

Queen Letizia honours children's rights advocates at UNICEF Spain Awards 2025
The Queen of Spain attended the UNICEF Spain Awards 2025 as the organisation's Honorary President

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack

Princess Kate, Prince William honour victims of ‘terrible’ Manchester attack
Prince William and Princess Kate release joint statment to address the deadly attack at Heaton Park Synagogue

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby

Princess Kate stuns in chic outfit on her first visit to RAF Coningsby
The Princess of Wales marked her inaugural visit to the RAF Coningsby since becoming the Royal Honorary Air Commodore

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him

Prince William reveals how Kate Middleton, King Charles’ cancer hit him
Prince William shares exact feeling after finding out about Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer diagnosis

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims

King Charles holds meeting with key figure after Prince Harry's claims
Buckingham Palace shares photos of King Charles' meeting with key figure days after Prince Harry's dig

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move

King Charles plans major Royal shakeup ahead of Prince William's Windsor move
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to relocate to Forest Lodge with three children