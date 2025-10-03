Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William has a given a rare update about Kate Middleton's health amid her ongoing post-cancer journey.
The Prince of Wales opened up about how he dealt with his wife and dad, King Charles' cancer battles last year while also "protecting" his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
William spoke about Kate and Charles' health scares on Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler's latest episode - which was based on an exclusive tour of the Windsor Castle.
"Everything is progressing in the right way," the heir to the throne told Levy while explaining that he went through the "hardest year".
"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year that I've ever had. Trying to sort of balance protecting the children, Catherine, my father needs a bit of protection, but he's you know, he's old enough to do that himself as well," the future king noted while shedding light on how he coped with the health woes of his dad and wife at the same time.
He added, "But it's important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that's gone on last year, and that was tricky trying to do that and keep doing the job."
The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy episode 304 Living the Royal Life in the UK will premiere globally on Friday, 3 October on Apple TV+.