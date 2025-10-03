Home / Royal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

  By Sidra Khan
Grand Duke Henri is finally abdicating the Luxembourgish throne.

On Friday, October 3, the 70-year-old Grand Duke of Luxembourg – who had been reigning the country since 2020 – stepped down from the throne, bringing an end to his 25-year reign.

Taking place inside the Grand Ducal Palace at 10 am local time, Grand Duke Henri signed the instrument of abdication, with his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa beside him, appearing emotional as she witnessed her husband’s reign come to an end and her son taking over the throne.

For the historic ceremony, the Grand Duke wore his khaki military uniform adorned with his honors and decorations, while the Grand Duchess radiated regal charm in a mauve caped dress with cut-out detailing. Like his father, Guillaume also donned his military uniform, while his wife, Princess Stephanie, looked elegant in a lilac caped tulle dress.

Following Henri’s abdication, his eldest son, Prince Guillaume, has now ascended the throne, with the historic transition marking the beginning of a new era for the country’s monarchy.

The new Grand Duke is now set to travel to the Chamber of Deputies for the swearing-in ceremony, with his wife, the new Grand Duchess, Stephanie, by his side.

Joining the abdication ceremony were the Belgian and Dutch Royals, bringing more charm to the event.

As seen in the photos shared by Hello!, Belgium’s King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, and their daughter, Crown Princess Elisabeth posed with Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Another snap featured the Luxembourgish Royals with the Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and their eldest child, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia.

