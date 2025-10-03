Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne

Grand Duke Guillaume was all smiles during his first balcony appearance after historic moment.
After ascending the Luxembourgish throne on Friday, October 3, following the abdication of his father, former Grand Duke Henri, the new monarch of the country appeared at the Grand Ducal Palace balcony along with his wife, Grand Duchess Stephanie.
Accompanying Guillaume were their two children, Prince Charles and Prince Francois, and the former Grand Ducal couple, Henri and Maria Teresa.
On their official Instagram account, the Royal Family of Luxembourg shared a clip of the moment, with the caption, reading, “Historic.”
The video showed the Royal Family waving cheerfully at the public as they excitedly greeted the new Grand Duke.
For the significant day, Guillaume donned his khaki military uniform, while his Stephanie looked elegant in a lilac caped tulle dress.
Henri also wore his military uniform for the occasion, adorned with his honors and decorations.
Meanwhile, Maria Teresa exuded regal charm in a mauve caped dress with cut-out detailing.
The abdication ceremony marked the end of Grand Duke Henri’s 25-year reign as the sovereign of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a position he had been holding since 2000.
On the milestone event, the Luxembourgish Royals were joined by the Royal Families of Belgium and the Netherlands.