Home / Royal

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne

Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie wave to the public after swearing-in ceremony

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne


Grand Duke Guillaume was all smiles during his first balcony appearance after historic moment.

After ascending the Luxembourgish throne on Friday, October 3, following the abdication of his father, former Grand Duke Henri, the new monarch of the country appeared at the Grand Ducal Palace balcony along with his wife, Grand Duchess Stephanie.

Accompanying Guillaume were their two children, Prince Charles and Prince Francois, and the former Grand Ducal couple, Henri and Maria Teresa.

On their official Instagram account, the Royal Family of Luxembourg shared a clip of the moment, with the caption, reading, “Historic.”

The video showed the Royal Family waving cheerfully at the public as they excitedly greeted the new Grand Duke.

For the significant day, Guillaume donned his khaki military uniform, while his Stephanie looked elegant in a lilac caped tulle dress.

Henri also wore his military uniform for the occasion, adorned with his honors and decorations.

Meanwhile, Maria Teresa exuded regal charm in a mauve caped dress with cut-out detailing.

The abdication ceremony marked the end of Grand Duke Henri’s 25-year reign as the sovereign of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, a position he had been holding since 2000.

On the milestone event, the Luxembourgish Royals were joined by the Royal Families of Belgium and the Netherlands.

You Might Like:

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit
The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William reveals non-negoitiable rule for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip
The Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie's new initiative for the sexual abuse survivors during her Congo visit

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew react to King Charles’ big decision against them

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health
The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal
The Princess of York received a good news after her mother the Duchess of York faced major loss

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's post cancer journey

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore