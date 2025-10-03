Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William has shared insights into his non-negotiable rules for young kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
The Prince of Wales recently appeared on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, in which he got candid about his parenting style.
He told Eugene Levy that George, 12, Charlotte, 10 and Louis, 7, don't have phones.
The future King noted, "Yep, absolutely; yep, definitely. So we sit and chat, it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about."
To which, the host asked, "That is really interesting. So, if your kids don’t have phones to play with. What do they play with? What do they love doing?"
William revealed that his youngest son and daughter are fans of their trampoline, meanwhile George "loves" soccer and hockey.
Princess Kate’s husband added, "As far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it. They’re trying to learn musical instruments. I’m not sure how successful we’re being with that."
Later in the episode, Prince William gave a tour of Windsor Castle, showcasing historic locations such as St. George's Hall.