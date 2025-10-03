Home / Royal

Prince William drops bombshell ‘strict’ rule for George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William reveals non-negoitiable rule for his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William has shared insights into his non-negotiable rules for young kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Prince of Wales recently appeared on the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, in which he got candid about his parenting style.

He told Eugene Levy that George, 12, Charlotte, 10 and Louis, 7, don't have phones.

The future King noted, "Yep, absolutely; yep, definitely. So we sit and chat, it’s really important. None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about."

To which, the host asked, "That is really interesting. So, if your kids don’t have phones to play with. What do they play with? What do they love doing?"

William revealed that his youngest son and daughter are fans of their trampoline, meanwhile George "loves" soccer and hockey.

Princess Kate’s husband added, "As far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it. They’re trying to learn musical instruments. I’m not sure how successful we’re being with that."

Later in the episode, Prince William gave a tour of Windsor Castle, showcasing historic locations such as St. George's Hall.

You Might Like:

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension
Swedish King’s sends bold message to Grand Duke Guillaume after sudden shift in Luxembourg’s throne

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit
The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip

Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip
The Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie's new initiative for the sexual abuse survivors during her Congo visit

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne

Grand Duke Guillaume make first balcony appearance after ascending throne
Luxembourg’s Grand Duke Guillaume and Grand Duchess Stephanie wave to the public after swearing-in ceremony

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move

King Charles leaves Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson ‘very upset’ with shock move
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew react to King Charles’ big decision against them

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health

Prince William shares heartfelt message after rare update on Princess Kate's health
The Prince of Wales dropped the touching update after sharing new update on Princess Kate's remission journey

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig
The Prince of Wales lands a subtle dig at King Charles amid tension rumours

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson hold crunch talks after King Charles’ harsh blow
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew planning ‘dramatic’ move to clarify image amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne

Royal Family welcomes new sovereign as monarch abdicates throne
The Royal Family witnesses historic transition as the country transitions into new era of monarchy

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal

Princess Beatrice breathes sigh of relief after Sarah Ferguson scandal
The Princess of York received a good news after her mother the Duchess of York faced major loss

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer

Prince William makes big statement on Kate Middleton's health after cancer
Prince William shares major update on Kate Middleton's post cancer journey

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby

Kate Middleton reflects on her first ‘insightful’ visit to RAF Coningsby
Princess Kate made her first visit to Royal Air Force Coningsby in her role as Royal Honorary Air Commodore