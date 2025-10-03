Grand Duke Guillaume receives powerful message after dramatic ascension

Grand Duke Guillaume has received a surprising message after suddenly taking over the monarchy from his father, former Grand Duke Henri.
On Friday, October 3, the new monarch received a heartwarming message from the Sweden King, Carl XVI Gustaf, on succeeding the Luxembourgish throne.
The powerful letter read, “His Royal Highness The Grand Duke of Luxembourg
Palais grand-ducal. On the occasion of your assuming the high office of Grand Duke of Luxembourg, I extend to you, and to Grand Duchess Stéphanie, my sincere congratulations.”
It continued, “In recent years I have highly valued our cooperation within the World Scout Foundation, in which you have followed in the footsteps of your grandfather, Grand Duke Jean. As you now succeed your father, Grand Duke Henri, as your nation's Head of State, I look forward to further deepening the ties between us and between our two countries.”
While concluding the message, King Carl noted, “I send my best wishes for the health and happiness of Your Royal Highness and your Family, and for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Luxembourg. CARL GUSTAF R.”
The Royal Families of Belgium and the Netherlands also showed support to the Grand Duke Guillaume by attending the special event.