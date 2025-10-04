Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in touching family tribute amid feud

Brooklyn Beckham is once again snubbed in a meaningful family tribute.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 3, Victoria Beckham paid a heart-touching tribute to the Beckham family, expressing her love and acknowledging their unwavering support.
However, due to the ongoing rift between the Beckhams and Brooklyn, the former Spice Girl alum left her eldest child out of the appreciation post.
While Victoria chose to snub her 26-year-old son in the tribute, she included an unexpected member, highlighting the growing tensions with Brooklyn.
The post displayed a group photo that included Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham, children – Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven – and even Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel.
Alongside the image, the English fashion designer heartwarmingly penned, “I love you all so much... I couldn’t do it without you! xx.”
The tribute came after Victoria presented her fashion label’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.
Feud speculation between Brooklyn and the Beckham family first sparked in May 2025, when the 26-year-old aspiring chef and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were noticeably absent from David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash.
The rumors escalated when in August, the pair renewed their wedding vows to mark their 3rd wedding anniversary but the Beckham family was nowhere to be seen at the milestone event.