Victoria Beckham soft-launches her daughter Harper Seven on Instagram

The former Spice Girl's singer shares her only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, with her husband, David Beckham

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham's youngest and only daughter, Harper Seven Beckham, officially joined Instagram. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, reportedly allowed their grown-up daughter to step forward in the world of social media.

On Thursday, September 25, Harper took to her Instagram Stories for the first time to drop an adorable snap alongside her mother.

The 14-year-old released a black-and-white image showing a never-before-seen bond between the mother-daughter duo.

Victoria also re-shared the moving frame and mentioned her daughter with a caption, "Kisses xx @harperbeckham."

P.C.: Victoria Beckham/Instagram account
According to multiple media reports, Harper has joined social media with a few security restrictions imposed by her parents.  

Harper's account, which is already verified with a blue tick, will be private; she has only been allowed to follow limited followers and followings.   

"Harper Beckham. Yours truly <3. Your fav blonde. LDN / L.A. / MIAMI," her bio reads.   

This update from Beckham's family comes a few weeks before Victoria Beckham will launch her upcoming fashion documentary on Netflix.  

In addition to Harper Seven Beckham, the Victoria Beckham documentary will also star Victoria and David's three sons, including their estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham.  

The Victoria Beckham documentary series will be released on October 9, 2025, on Netflix.  

