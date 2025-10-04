Home / Royal

Meghan Markle in high spirits as Prince Harry faces fresh setback

The Duchess of Sussex remains unfazed and continues her ventures while the Duke endures shocking new blow

  By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle has announced a delightful update for fans.

As Prince Harry faces yet another major setback from his cherished Sentebale charity, the Confessions of a Female Founder host appears unfazed and continues to focus on her business venture.

On Friday, October 3, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in high spirits as she took to her official Instagram Stories to announce a delightful news for fans.

In the update, the mother of two posted a video, sharing that her high-demand As Ever products – apricot spread, orange marmalade, and sauvignon blanc wine – are back in stock.

The clip featured Meghan packing the jam and marmalade in aesthetic packaging before pouring the wine into a glass.

“The girls are back in town. and they brought a friend,” read the text in the clip.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever’s, official Instagram account also shared the update in a two-slide post with a caption stating, “We heard you missed us. We’re back…and we brought a friend. Shop now on asever.com and wine.asever.com.”

The Duchess’s update comes after Sentebale – the charity Prince Harry co-founded to help young people in southern Africa – announced ending its fundraising polo matches to distance itself from the Duke of Sussex after a high-profile dispute.

Notably, the matches, where Harry regularly participated, used to bring in about 18% of the charity’s income.

