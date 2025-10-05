Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has shattered records once again.
According to Billboard, citing Luminate data, the Lover hitmaker’s latest release sold 2.7 million copies on Friday — her strongest opening yet.
Although, The Life of a Showgirl has been out for less than a week and its first-day sales already rank as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album.
It just behind Adele’s 25, which moved 3.8 million copies in its 2015 debut.
The figures, according to Luminate, revealed only US sales data.
Swift’s new album also holds the record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week, with 1.2 millions copies.
The Blank Space singer shattered her previous record, having previously sold 859,000 vinyl copies of The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.
Billboard noted that the first-day sales figures include in-store and digital purchases, as well as pre-orders of both physical and digital copies of the album.
Spotify also revealed that Swift’s album became 2025’s most-streamed album in a single day just hours after it dropped on Friday.
Additionally, Apple Music reported the album has the most single-day streams for a record this year on the platform, while Amazon Music said it’s their most-streamed album of all time for a single day.
Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.