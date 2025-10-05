Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

'The Life of a Showgirl' ranked as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift smashes day-one sales milestone with ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has shattered records once again.

According to Billboard, citing Luminate data, the Lover hitmaker’s latest release sold 2.7 million copies on Friday — her strongest opening yet.

Although, The Life of a Showgirl has been out for less than a week and its first-day sales already rank as the second-biggest sales week ever for any album.

It just behind Adele’s 25, which moved 3.8 million copies in its 2015 debut.

The figures, according to Luminate, revealed only US sales data.

Swift’s new album also holds the record for the most vinyl copies sold in a week, with 1.2 millions copies.

The Blank Space singer shattered her previous record, having previously sold 859,000 vinyl copies of The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.

Billboard noted that the first-day sales figures include in-store and digital purchases, as well as pre-orders of both physical and digital copies of the album.

Spotify also revealed that Swift’s album became 2025’s most-streamed album in a single day just hours after it dropped on Friday.

Additionally, Apple Music reported the album has the most single-day streams for a record this year on the platform, while Amazon Music said it’s their most-streamed album of all time for a single day.

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025.

You Might Like:

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence

Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sentenced for 4 years and 2 months in prison with $500,000 fine over prostitution-related charges

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’
Taylor Swift’s ‘Official Release of a Showgirl’ dominates box office, leaving Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Smashing Machine’ in the dust

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence
The Bad Boy Recorder was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 on two felony counts on Friday

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge
The 'Dark Horse' singer and the former-Canadian Prime Minister are said to be smitten with each other

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons

Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons
President of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn expressed gratitude to fans for showing support over the years on 'The Great North'

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap

Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz has been dating Jackie Apostel for over a year

Sabrina Carpenter lights up 2025 ACL Fest with Shania Twain, sparks fan frenzy

Sabrina Carpenter lights up 2025 ACL Fest with Shania Twain, sparks fan frenzy
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ hitmaker delivers an unforgettable show at the 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival

Scooter Braun finds 'real' love with Sydney Sweeney: Report

Scooter Braun finds 'real' love with Sydney Sweeney: Report
The 'Anyone But You' singer and the record executive are enjoying budding romance after spotted at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy

Bad Bunny hosts SNL, jokes about 2026 Super Bowl Halftime criticism

Bad Bunny hosts SNL, jokes about 2026 Super Bowl Halftime criticism
Bad Bunny expressed gratitude to his Latino fans in the US in Spanish language, calling the Super Bowl slot 'a win for all of us'

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky’s big milestone in first outing after 3rd baby

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky’s big milestone in first outing after 3rd baby
The ‘Unapologetic’ hitmaker radiates post-pregnancy glow in first appearance after welcoming baby no. 3 with beau A$AP Rocky

Taylor Swift surprises fans with eight acoustic ‘Life of a Showgirl’ tracks

Taylor Swift surprises fans with eight acoustic ‘Life of a Showgirl’ tracks
Taylor Swift drops eight acoustic bonus tracks across four new ‘Life of a Showgirl’ CD editions

Real reason why Chris Brown's Memphis concert faced cancellation

Real reason why Chris Brown's Memphis concert faced cancellation
The R&B star is currently on his world tour, which met an unexpected hurdle ahead of the Memphis stop