Taylor Swift sets box office ablaze with ‘Release Party of a Showgirl’

It’s show business and the showgirl sure knows how to shine!
With the release of her anticipated 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift also treated her die-hard fans with a special theatrical event, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.
After two blockbuster days in theaters, the three-day event is now set for its final day on the big screen.
As per Variety’s latest report on Saturday, October 4, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl has set the box office ablaze with its massive success, leaving Dwayne Johnson’s biographical sports drama film The Smashing Machine – which debuted the same day – in the dust.
Released in 3,702 locations, Swift’s film event grossed $15.8 million on the first day on Friday, October 3, making it highly likely that it will dominate the box office over the weekend as well.
The Actually Romantic singer’s Official Release Party of a Showgirl is rolled out to promote her newly released studio album The Life of a Showgirl.
It features “the release packages a music video, behind-the-scenes footage and profanity-free lyric videos for new songs in an 89-minute runtime.”
Following Swift’s film were Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, which earned $3.3 million, and Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine, which took third place with $2.6 million.
Taylor Swift dropped her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025.