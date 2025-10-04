King Charles releases crucial message after Prince William takes subtle dig

King Charles has releases a crucial statement after his son Prince William took a subtle dig at him recently.
On Friday, October 3, the British monarch shared an official statement to congratulated Dame Sarah Mullally, who has been appointed as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury.
As per GB News, His Majesty congratulated her on taking a role “of such importance in the UK and across the global Anglican Communion.”
Charles might also attend the enthronement service of Dame Sarah when she formally takes office as the first woman to lead the Church of England.
She'll officially take on the role in January at a ceremony in Canterbury Cathedral, attended by key politicians and royals.
The monarch’s statement came after the Prince of Wales opened up about balancing “work and family life” in and having a “stable home,” seemingly hinting at Charles’ troubled marriage to Princess Diana.
William said in the latest episode of The Reluctant Traveler, “Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important. Because for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home.”
To note, Charles and Diana got divorced on August 28 1996.