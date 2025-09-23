Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday 

Zayn Malik has broken his silence after staying quiet on daughter Khai’s special day.
Four days after his daughter marked her milestone 5th birthday, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to share a major update about his upcoming career venture.
In the post, the Night Changes hitmaker announced that he will have a residency in Las Vegas next year.
“Live in Las Vegas - a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM,” stated the caption.
Sharing details about the show tickets, Malik penned, “Pre-sale: Wednesday September 24 at 12PM PT. General on-sale: Friday September 26 at 12PM PT.”
The father of one is scheduled to perform his highly anticipated residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from January 20 through January 31, 2026.
Zayn Malik skips daughter Khai’s birthday:
Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, marked her 5th birthday last week on Friday, September 19.
Although the Vogue model celebrated her little girl’s birthday in a grand way, Malik’s silence was hard to ignore on Khai’s big day.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid:
Zayn Malik began an on-again, off-again relationship with American model Gigi Hadid in late 2015.
The former flames welcomed their only child, daughter Khai, on September 29, 2020. However, they parted ways a year later in October 2021 after reports of tension between him and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.