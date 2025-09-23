Home / Entertainment

Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday

The former One Direction star shares his 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday
Zayn Malik shares first post after skipping daughter Khai’s birthday 

Zayn Malik has broken his silence after staying quiet on daughter Khai’s special day.

Four days after his daughter marked her milestone 5th birthday, the former One Direction star took to Instagram to share a major update about his upcoming career venture.

In the post, the Night Changes hitmaker announced that he will have a residency in Las Vegas next year.

“Live in Las Vegas - a seven-night residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM,” stated the caption.

Sharing details about the show tickets, Malik penned, “Pre-sale: Wednesday September 24 at 12PM PT. General on-sale: Friday September 26 at 12PM PT.”

The father of one is scheduled to perform his highly anticipated residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM from January 20 through January 31, 2026.

Zayn Malik skips daughter Khai’s birthday:

Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, marked her 5th birthday last week on Friday, September 19.

Although the Vogue model celebrated her little girl’s birthday in a grand way, Malik’s silence was hard to ignore on Khai’s big day.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid:

Zayn Malik began an on-again, off-again relationship with American model Gigi Hadid in late 2015.

The former flames welcomed their only child, daughter Khai, on September 29, 2020. However, they parted ways a year later in October 2021 after reports of tension between him and Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

You Might Like:

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency

Zayn Malik sparks anticipation by announcing exciting Las Vegas residency
The ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer announces special seven-night residency in Las Vegas in new post

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’

Katy Perry marks 1 year of ‘143’ with special tribute to fans: ‘I love you’
The Lifetimes tour hitmaker Katy Perry released her seventh studio album, ‘143’ last September

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension

Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show returns to ABC after shocking suspension
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was recently suspended by Disney’s ABC over the host’s remark about Charlie Kirk assassination

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’

Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’
The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker performed 4 sold out shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet

Gigi Hadid drops daughter Khai's sweet birthday snaps as ex Zayn stays quiet
The 'Night Changes' hitmaker and renowned supermodel welcomed their daughter, Khai Malik, in September 2020

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show

Howard Stern blasts Disney for suspending pal Jimmy Kimmel during live show
Jimmy Kimmel was suspended by ABC over his on-air remarks about Charlie Kirk's comments during last week’s show

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad

Miley Cyrus recalls 'Hannah Montana' fame after releasing moving song for dad
The 'Flowers' crooner released 'peace-offering' song, 'Secrets' for her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, last week

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour

My Chemical Romance announce massive return with 'Black Parade 2026' tour
The 'Black Parade 2026' tour of My Chemical Romance is set to become a record-breaking music event of the year, with legendary hits

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner

Kanye West's new documentary 'In Whose Name?' reveals rift with Kris Jenner
The 'Donda' hitmaker's new documentary, 'In Whose Name?', premiered in theaters last week

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute

Blake Lively remembers late 'Gossip Girl' co-star in touching tribute
The 'Another Simple Favor' star celebrates 18 years of iconic TV series 'Gossip Girl' with heartfelt Instagram post

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia

D4vd's music career rocked by teen's death investigation: From US to Australia
D4vd has been under the spotlight since the discovery of a teen's dead body in his Tesla earlier this month

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release

Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release
The 'Blank Space' singer is set to release her 12th album, 'The Life of A Showgirl', in October