Duchess Sophie raises meaningful awareness on second-day of Congo trip

The Royal Family shares Duchess Sophie's new initiative for the sexual abuse survivors during her Congo visit

  By Fatima Hassan
Buckingham Palace has shared a major update about Duchess Sophie’s meaningful campaign during the second day of her state visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has continued to show unwavering support for the victims of sexual violence, even in the Central part of Africa.

On Friday, October 3, the British Royal Family turned to her Instagram account to share Her Royal Highness’s surprise visit to the newly expanded Panzi Clinic in Kinshasa, Congo.

King Charles III’s office explained, "On her second visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, The Duchess of Edinburgh returned to the newly expanded Panzi Clinic in Kinshasa."

"The clinic is a one-stop centre that provides survivors of sexual violence with holistic care comprising medical, psychosocial, legal and socioeconomic support. Whilst at the clinic, HRH spoke to staff and listened to powerful testimonies from survivors who shared their experiences and details of the support they have received," the British Royal Family captioned her post.

They continued, "The Duchess also visited a safe house, which provides survivors with psychosocial care, protection services, and socioeconomic support to aid their recovery and reintegration into society."

It is pertinent to note that Duchess Sophie began her visit to the Congo on Thursday, October 2, on behalf of King Charles and the entire British monarchy.  

