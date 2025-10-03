Home / Royal

Kate Middleton wins internet with powerful move amid RAF Coningsby visit

The Princess of Wales steals spotlight with her classy move during RAF Coningsby visit

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Kate Middleton has left Royal fans in awe with her effortless backward walk in heels on the boarding stairs.

In a now viral video from her first ever visit to the RAF Coningsby visit on Thursday, October 2, the Princess of Wales could be seen climbing down the stairs backwards with style and elegance.

Soon after the video made it to the internet, royal fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt reactions.

"She did it effortlessly while I was holding my breath. Whew! She got down safely!" one user noted.

Another wrote, "I couldn't do that going forwards let alone backwards."

"A practical lady. The absolute elegance of all time," gushed one fan.

"In reverse, in heels, and still a masterclass in elegance,' while a fourth commented: 'She's so naturally elegant," added another.

During her solo engagement, Kate was given the firsthand introduction to RAF Coningsby and the work they do as part of the Royal Air Force.

She was also briefed on recent operations, including overseas operations to Poland in support of NATO.

