Home / Royal

Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit with irony claims after receiving humanitarian award

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William
Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash after accepting a humanitarian award, with critics arguing that Prince William and Princess Kate are far more deserving of the honor.

As per GB News, Richad Fitzwilliams argued the irony ran deeper as the Prince and Princess of Wales are more deserving for this honor.

“If you were looking at genuine humanitarian work, it is surely the Prince and Princess of Wales with their work for Heads Together, the initiative from the Royal Foundation, who ought to be considered,” he said.

The veteran commentator highlighted William’s launching of The Royal Foundation's National Suicide Prevention Network with an emotional new film.

“William is especially concerned with the stigma which still surrounds (mental health). He broke down discussing suicide with a grieving widow in a new video, which has moved the nation,” Fitzwilliams observed.

Kate recently addressed the effects of technology on children in her essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World.

Fitzwilliams noted the piece’s striking similarity to the issues highlighted by the Sussexes during their award acceptance.

“Catherine’s ‘life’s work’ is the study of the early years and her input on how technology can be destructive is also very valuable. Surely this work, is deserving of a joint award,” he shared.

Fitzwilliams stressed that Harry and Meghan had made valuable contributions.

“The Sussexes work to help those suffering from mental health problems is, of course, to be welcomed,” he said, adding, “However, despite their radiating positivity in their public pronouncements, Harry has savaged his family publicly which has caused a deep rift and Meghan has no contact with hers."

“This is not behaviour which deserves to be rewarded, especially as the only reason their pronouncements get wide coverage is their royal links,” the veteran commentator declared.

To note, the backlash came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received "Humanitarians of the Year" award at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday evening.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle unveils Prince Harry’s rare loving side in touching new clip

Meghan Markle unveils Prince Harry’s rare loving side in touching new clip
The Duchess of Sussex pays sweet tribute to the Duke of Sussex after major NYC appearance

Meghan Markle reflects on ‘advocacy’ after Humanitarian of the Year award

Meghan Markle reflects on ‘advocacy’ after Humanitarian of the Year award
Meghan Markle credits the Archewell Foundation's major initiaitve, The Parents Network, during speech

Prince Harry delivers emotional speech after William drops video on suicide

Prince Harry delivers emotional speech after William drops video on suicide
Prince Harry emphrasis on 'attention' in his first statement after Prince William shared video on suicide

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria takes new role during her trip to Osaka

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria takes new role during her trip to Osaka
The Swedish Royal Family shares exclusive glimpse of Princess Victoria's trip to Osaka without her husband Prince Daniel

Prince Harry's legal drama erupts after stylish appearance with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's legal drama erupts after stylish appearance with Meghan Markle
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala in New York City

Kensington Palace offers peek into Prince William's new project

Kensington Palace offers peek into Prince William's new project
Prince William launces major initiative ahead of Earthshot Prize event in Brazil

Prince William receives serious warning about monarchy: 'it an exhausting one'

Prince William receives serious warning about monarchy: 'it an exhausting one'
Prince William given crucial advice days after making surprising confession about monarchy

King Charles releases first message after joint appearance with Prince William

King Charles releases first message after joint appearance with Prince William
His Majesty invites representatives of the global space leaders to the Buckingham Palace over the weekend

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day

Queen Letizia follows Prince William’s lead to mark World Mental Health Day
Queen Letizia of Spain chairs crucial event to address ‘disaster situation' after Prince William's message

Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause

Prince Albert II joins Monaco explorations in Greece for major cause
The Royal Palace of Monaco dropped the exclusive snippet of Prince Albert’s visits to the Greek archipelago

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative

Prince William announces life saving project after Harry, Meghan's initiative
The Prince of Wales makes heartfelt announcement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations

Royal Family announces Frederik, Mary’s State Visits to Baltic nations
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark are set to embark on State Visits to three Baltic countries