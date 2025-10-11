Harry, Meghan face backlash for ‘ultimate irony’ as they outshine Kate, William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash after accepting a humanitarian award, with critics arguing that Prince William and Princess Kate are far more deserving of the honor.
As per GB News, Richad Fitzwilliams argued the irony ran deeper as the Prince and Princess of Wales are more deserving for this honor.
“If you were looking at genuine humanitarian work, it is surely the Prince and Princess of Wales with their work for Heads Together, the initiative from the Royal Foundation, who ought to be considered,” he said.
The veteran commentator highlighted William’s launching of The Royal Foundation's National Suicide Prevention Network with an emotional new film.
“William is especially concerned with the stigma which still surrounds (mental health). He broke down discussing suicide with a grieving widow in a new video, which has moved the nation,” Fitzwilliams observed.
Kate recently addressed the effects of technology on children in her essay, The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World.
Fitzwilliams noted the piece’s striking similarity to the issues highlighted by the Sussexes during their award acceptance.
“Catherine’s ‘life’s work’ is the study of the early years and her input on how technology can be destructive is also very valuable. Surely this work, is deserving of a joint award,” he shared.
Fitzwilliams stressed that Harry and Meghan had made valuable contributions.
“The Sussexes work to help those suffering from mental health problems is, of course, to be welcomed,” he said, adding, “However, despite their radiating positivity in their public pronouncements, Harry has savaged his family publicly which has caused a deep rift and Meghan has no contact with hers."
“This is not behaviour which deserves to be rewarded, especially as the only reason their pronouncements get wide coverage is their royal links,” the veteran commentator declared.
To note, the backlash came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received "Humanitarians of the Year" award at Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala on Thursday evening.