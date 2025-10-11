Meghan Markle unveils Prince Harry’s rare loving side in touching new clip

Every day with Prince Harry is filled with love for Meghan Markle!
In a heart-melting tribute to her beloved husband, the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare footage on her official Instagram Stories on Friday, October 10, featuring the Duke’s vibrant and cheerful side.
The black-and-white clip was filmed backstage before the couple attended the annual Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
It showed the parents of two sharing a loving moment, with Meghan laughing her heart out at a joke made by Harry.
Meanwhile, Sylvie Vartan’s sweet track Baby, c’est vous played in the background.
Paying a loving tribute to her husband, the As Ever founder penned, "Happy World Mental Health Day," adding, "...to the man who always keeps me laughing."
Meghan Markle’s sweet update followed the couple’s rare red carpet moment in New York City, where she and Prince Harry looked loved-up while posing hand in hand.
At the event, the duo’s Archewell Foundation hosted three panel sessions.
Introducing the second panel, Meghan Markle got candid about the “most urgent questions” that are faced by families today.
“For this next panel we're going to turn to one of the most urgent questions facing families today: what's happening to childhood and how and what do we do to allow our children to just be children,” she stated.
The With Love, Meghan host added, "Three years ago we had met with families whose worlds had been absolutely shattered. Parents who had lost children to social media driven suicide. Others who had lost so many of their children to struggles with depression, anxiety, self-harm all inflicted by online harms."
She concluded her statement noting that it was understood from those moments that the parents needed more than therapy, they needed the support of others who could relate to their particular grief, and as they came together, they transformed their pain into purpose, creating a powerful movement.