Queen Letizia champions meaningful cause as King Felipe fulfils Palace duties

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain spend busy day as they undertake key duties

  By Sidra Khan
Queen Letizia promoted a significant cause during her latest outing as King Felipe undertook important duties at Zarzuela Palace.

On Friday, October 10, the Spanish Royal Family took to its official Instagram account to share about the monarch and Queen’s latest engagements.

During her new outing, the Queen of Spain marked the 2025 World Sight Day, addressing the Spanish Mental Health Confederation in Madrid.

“The Queen, in her speech, wanted to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the psychological consequences that emergencies and catastrophes have on it such as floods, fires, pandemics, situations of violence, etc,” shared the Royals in the caption.

Meanwhile, King Felipe, at Zarzuela Palace, began his day by receiving Maria Isabel Perelló, President of the Supreme Court and the General Council of the Judiciary, who presented the 2024 annual reports of both institutions.

After this, the father of two had a meeting with a representation of the Integral Foundation DKV, “dedicated to the social inclusion of people with disabilities and chronic or degenerative diseases, on the occasion of its twenty-fifth anniversary.”

For the final engagement of the day, Felipe received a representation of the Notary Foundation, who presented him with the first Great Values Award for promoting democracy, respect for law, and public service.

