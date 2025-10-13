Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment

Meghan Markle’s company, As Ever, will reportedly hit rock bottom despite the huge investment from Netflix.
A few months back, the Duchess of Sussex and the streaming platform revealed that they'd work together on new projects, including shows and movies.
But an some tabloids reported that Prince Harry’s wife isn't earning as much from her major deal as she hoped, because Netflix is taking a big share of the profits.
An insider told the Mail, “At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would. Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good.”
The source added, “I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business.”
In August, Meghan admitted that the streaming platform is currently the sole backer for her As Ever brand.
Her statement on Netflix’s investment in the business read, "I thought that it would be great just to build out my own team and really do it purely on my terms, but then I also would say Netflix made a really compelling sell.”
Meghan also shared that she is not currently seeking any new investors.