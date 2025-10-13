Home / Royal

Meghan Markle’s business on verge of failure despite big Netflix investment

Meghan Markle to face major setback after return from NYC trip with Prince Harry

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle’s company, As Ever, will reportedly hit rock bottom despite the huge investment from Netflix.

A few months back, the Duchess of Sussex and the streaming platform revealed that they'd work together on new projects, including shows and movies.

But an some tabloids reported that Prince Harry’s wife isn't earning as much from her major deal as she hoped, because Netflix is taking a big share of the profits.

An insider told the Mail, “At the moment she is literally lost because the whole jam-making business did not work out in the way she thought it would. Nobody has seen any figures, but I don't think they are that good.”

The source added, “I know they just released a Sauvignon Blanc, but it's not going to make her lots of money because Netflix owns the business.”

In August, Meghan admitted that the streaming platform is currently the sole backer for her As Ever brand.

Her statement on Netflix’s investment in the business read, "I thought that it would be great just to build out my own team and really do it purely on my terms, but then I also would say Netflix made a really compelling sell.”

Meghan also shared that she is not currently seeking any new investors.

You Might Like:

Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm: Watch

Royal Family celebrates National Holiday with pride and enthusiasm: Watch
Palace shares delightful glimpses from the Royal Family’s joyous celebration of National Holiday

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi

Royal Family confirms Albanian Prince Leka's Engagement to Blerta Celibashi
Prince Leka and Blerta Celibashi engaged in a lavish ceremony in Tirana

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie celebrates 7th wedding anniversary with Jack Brooksbank
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie exchanged the marital vows in 2018 at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle breaks silence amid UK return in 2025
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issues crucial message amid dramatic UK return speculations

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton’s ‘growing visibility’ ignites ‘fiercest clash’ with Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla’s feelings amid Princess Kate’s growing influence have been laid bare by palace insiders

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos

Royal Palace glows in radiant pink to support inspiring cause: Photos
The Royal Family shares dazzling images of the palace shining in pink light to symbolize hope and awareness

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing

Palace shares celebration video of royal couple’s new outing
The Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg perform key royal duty

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing

Buckingham Palace shares delightful update after William, Charles joint outing
King Charles and Prince William discarded rift rumours with their recent joint appearance in London

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message

Queen Camilla fondly remembers dear friend in heartwarming new message
The British Queen Consort mentioned her close pal in a special message during her latest outing

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bring hope with Archewell Foundation initiative
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support mourning father through Archewell Foundation program

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival

Queen Camilla turns heads with bold style at literary festival
The Queen of England also paid an emotional tribute to her late pal Dame Jilly Cooper at the event

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony

Norway's King Harald opens parliament with Queen Sonja at key ceremony
His Majesty delivered a powerful speech at the major royal event