BLACKPINK Rosé shatters new record with 'APT'

BLACKPINK's Rosé has bagged yet another major milestone with her hit single, APT., featuring Bruno Mars.
Last October, the number one girl crooner took the world by storm when she dropped the track with Bruno Mars' collaboration.
Due to its upbeat tone and fun dance moves, it quickly took over charts across the globe and social media.
Now, the New Zealand-born K-pop star has hit another landmark achievement, as APT has now reached over 2 billion views on YouTube in 10 months, making it the fastest K-pop video to hit the recorded number.
This also marks the first of her solo projects to achieve the record-breaking streams, as previously the 28-year-old had secured 2 billion views with BLACKPINK's hit tracks, including Ddu-du Ddu-du and Kill This Love.
The achievement came just days after she became the first-ever Korean act to win Song of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
While accepting the award, Rosé expressed her gratitude to her team, fans, BLACKPINK members and her younger self.
"Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed. And to all those who watched me grow into the artist I am today and placed their dreams in me to make this change," she said.
APT. broke numerous records and also became the fastest K-pop song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.