Duke of Kent marks major milestone after Duchess of Kent’s passing

The Duke of Kent has reached a significant milestone following the passing of his wife, the Duchess of Kent.
On Monday, the Duke of Kent celebrated his 90th birthday, as he had an intimate birthday celebration at Ognisko Polskie in South Kensington.
His brother, Prince Michael of Kent and other guests were also in attendance.
The images from the celebration capture the Duke posing with attendees and seated by his birthday cake.
Members of British Poles, a group promoting ties between the UK and Poland, were also present at the event.
A post shared by the British Pole along with a statement, "Yesterday, we had the honour of attending HRH The Duke of Kent’s 90th birthday celebration at a small gathering at @ognisko_polskie in London.”
The statement added, “His brother, HRH Prince Michael of Kent, and many distinguished guests were also present. It was a memorable event honouring a lifelong champion of Polish–British friendship! Happy Birthday!”
Prior to this, the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward, has made the first public appearance as the the Court Circular revealed that the British royal stepped out in West London for a key duty on October 8, 2025.
Notably, the Duke celebrated his birthday after his wife, Katharine Worsley, the Duchess of Kent passed away on September 16, 2024
The royal family including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince William and Princess Anne all attended the Duchess' memorial service at Westminster Cathedral.