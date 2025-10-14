Princess Eugenie joins Princess Rajwa for key initiative amid family crisis

Princess Eugenie has released a heartfelt message after her joint appearance with Crown Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.
The 35-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson offered a peek into her latest visits alongside the Jordanian Royal as she continues her royal engagements despite family crisis.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 14, Eugenie dropped a slew of photos from her visit to Springfield University Hospital and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust.
Alongside her photos was a gratitude filled note that read, "It was an absolute pleasure to visit Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in London on Monday."
She further revealed, "We viewed a number of artworks created as part of an initiative by the charity Hospital Rooms, which integrates art into mental health care environments."
Eugenie further noted, "Their mission is to commission leading international artists to produce permanent, high-quality works for mental health wards across the UK’s National Health Service, helping create welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Truly beautiful. Thank you for having us."
This update from Eugenie came just days after she marked her 7th wedding anniversary with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozi - sharing a very romantic photo of the two locking lips.
Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice are seemingly unfazed with the ongoing controversies surrounding their parents' links with the famous sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.