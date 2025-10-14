Prince Harry steals spotlight in Meghan Markle's NYC trip video

Prince Harry has apparently stole the spotlight in his wife Meghan Markle’s private video.
On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex posted a reel on Instagram to give fans a peek into her NYC trip.
The video started with a bird's-eye view of clouds from a plane, with Dinah Washington's If I Were A Bell playing in the background. It then cuts to a shot of oversized fun-shaped cookies, featuring a smiley face emoji and a NYC taxi.
In one scene, the Duke of Sussex can be seen being dressed in nothing but sweatpants and a gray t-shirt.
Meghan shared a sweet message along with a clip, “Until the next time, NYC - thanks for the memories! (You really know how to charm a gal).”
The As Ever founder’s video also featured her greeting singer Ed Sheeran, whom she and Harry were spotted with on Sunday.
In another shot, Meghan was spotted applying makeup at a vanity, filming herself. It also features clips of her and Harry holding hands and posing for photos at the Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Gala.
She ended the reel with a shot of them taking center stage at the Project Healthy Minds' annual World Mental Health Day Festival.