Cardi B secures sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit

Cardi B has emerged victorious in the dramatic $24 million assault lawsuit.
The Please Me rapper was accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by her security guard Emani Ellis, who alleged that the US rapper cut her cheek with a 3 inches (7.5cm) fingernail and spat on her outside an obstetrician's office in 2018.
Notably, the rapper was pregnant at the time, which was not disclosed publicly.
On Tuesday, September 2, The Los Angeles Times reported that Cardi B was found not guilty by an LA jury in the $24 million legal case filed by her security guard.
During the civil trial in Alhambra, the rapper gave lively testimony about the incident and her fashion, creating several viral moments.
The Up rapper told the court that Ellis followed her, filmed her without permission, and refused to give her space or privacy.
In less than an hour of deliberations, Cardi B was cleared of all counts by jurors.
After securing major win in the trial, the rapper gave an explosive interview outside the courthouse, saying, “I swear to God, I will say it on my deathbed, I did not touch that woman. With that being said, this time around I'm going to be nice.”
"But the next person that tries to do a frivolous lawsuit against me, I'm going to counter-sue and I'm going to make you pay. Don't you ever think that you're going to sue me and I'm going to settle and just give you money because it's not going to happen,” she stated.
The Drip rapper further noted, “I want to thank my lawyers. I want to thank the jurors, I want to thank the judge, and I want to thank the respectful press.”
Moreover, outside the courthouse in Los Angeles County, a handful of fans showed up to support the rapper.