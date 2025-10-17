Entertainment

Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

The Rhode founder gives strong verdict over her feud with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the long-running rumors of tension with Selena Gomez.

While conversing with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue, published on Tuesday, October 14, the 28-year-old the Rhode founder made it clear she had nothing to do with the chatter about supposed drama with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber said.

During the conversion, the mother-of-one stated, “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”

The Only Murder In The Building star, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, was romantically linked with Justin Bieber and they made their relationship public in 2011.

Notably, Hailey and Gomez met the Baby singer in 2009 and the model showed her support in since-deleted tweets after the former couple announced their relationship.

After several breakups with Gomez, rumors linked Justin to Hailey in late 2014.

A year later, he confirmed his relationship with Hailey by posting a 2016 throwback of them kissing on New Year’s Eve in St. Barts.

Notably, this is not the first time when Hailey stepped forward to clear the speculation about the rumours of a feud as she called the fan theories “vile” and “disgusting,” and warned that it could be “really dangerous."

You Might Like:

Susan Stamberg, first female news host and NPR foundational figure, dies at 87

Susan Stamberg, first female news host and NPR foundational figure, dies at 87
‘All Things Considered’ co-host and first female host of a national news broadcast Susan Stamberg passed away

Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder breathes his last at 74

Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder breathes his last at 74
The 'Spaceman' singer passed away after he fell at his home

Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video

Charlie Puth surprises fans with baby news in 'Changes' music video
The 'Attention' singer tied the knot with Brooke Sansone, an old family friend, in September 2024

Keith Urban hit by major setback as Nicole Kidman files for divorce

Keith Urban hit by major setback as Nicole Kidman files for divorce
The country singer has had to make a tough decision weeks after the 'Babygirl' actress filed for divorce

Finn Wolfhard painfully admits having 'panic attack' on ‘Stranger Things’ set

Finn Wolfhard painfully admits having 'panic attack' on ‘Stranger Things’ set
Finn Wolfhard opens up about panic attack on 'Stranger Things' season 4 set

Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse

Barbara Palvin walks Victoria’s Secret runway on broken foot, says Dylan Sprouse
Barbara Palvin appreciated Dylan Sprouse for being 'extremely supportive' during recovery

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirms Barb’s haunting return

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 confirms Barb’s haunting return
'Stranger Things’ star Finn Wolfhard vows season 5 won’t end 'Like Game of Thrones'

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas part ways after whirlwind romance

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas part ways after whirlwind romance
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise call it quites on their 9-months long relationship

Alexandra Diaz reveals her cancer diagnosis

Alexandra Diaz reveals her cancer diagnosis
The 53-year-old, Alexabdra Diaz, shared a shocking update that she has been diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma

Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘fighting’ with 'Stranger Things' co-stars on set

Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘fighting’ with 'Stranger Things' co-stars on set
Millie Bobby Brown dishes exciting details about her character Eleven in 'Stranger Things 5'

Taylor Swift to invite Kate Middleton, Prince William to her wedding?

Taylor Swift to invite Kate Middleton, Prince William to her wedding?
Kate Middleton, Prince William likely to be in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding guests list

Jennifer Lopez names ‘best kisser’ between George Clooney, Brett Goldstein

Jennifer Lopez names ‘best kisser’ between George Clooney, Brett Goldstein
Jennifer Lopez dishes on her steamiest on-screen kiss with co-stars George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey and more