Hailey Bieber finally clears air on alleged tension with Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the long-running rumors of tension with Selena Gomez.
While conversing with WSJ. Magazine's Innovators Issue, published on Tuesday, October 14, the 28-year-old the Rhode founder made it clear she had nothing to do with the chatter about supposed drama with his husband, Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
“It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that,” Bieber said.
During the conversion, the mother-of-one stated, “When people want to see you a certain way and they’ve made up a story about you in their minds, it’s not up to you to change that.”
The Only Murder In The Building star, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco on September 27, was romantically linked with Justin Bieber and they made their relationship public in 2011.
Notably, Hailey and Gomez met the Baby singer in 2009 and the model showed her support in since-deleted tweets after the former couple announced their relationship.
After several breakups with Gomez, rumors linked Justin to Hailey in late 2014.
A year later, he confirmed his relationship with Hailey by posting a 2016 throwback of them kissing on New Year’s Eve in St. Barts.
Notably, this is not the first time when Hailey stepped forward to clear the speculation about the rumours of a feud as she called the fan theories “vile” and “disgusting,” and warned that it could be “really dangerous."