Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on Mette-Marit’s absence amid his US tour

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway has spoken out about his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s absence during his recent overseas trip, addressing public concern over why she did not accompany him.
The Norwegian royal has marked the visit to the states of Iowa, Minnesota and New York to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the first Norwegian emigration to America.
Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mette-Marit canceled her participation as she continues a month-long break for pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway.
Diagnosed with a chronic lung condition in 2018, she has since scaled back her royal duties.
Notably, Haakon’s U.S. tour began in Decorah, Iowa, a historic hub for Norwegian immigrants, where he spoke to the press and was asked if he misses his wife.
While conversing with VG, Prince Haakon said, "It's always nicer to travel together.”
He went on to say, "But I think it's great to be able to be here anyway, and I think it's good that she gets to be in the pulmonary rehabilitation she's in now."
The heartfelt remark from Prince Haakon came after Mette-Marit revealed that she had taken a break from the royal duties to her diagnosis.
Last month she said of her treatment, "I should have done it a long time ago, but now is the time. So I'm going to do it. Because I need a little more help than before to cope with daily life with pulmonary fibrosis."
The Norwegian royal palace previously explained that Crown Princess Mette-Marit would undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October.