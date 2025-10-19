Princess Charlene fulfils major duty after Prince Albert’s special event abroad

Princess Charlene unveiled an iconic plaque to honor a key figure during her latest engagement.
On Saturday, October 18, the Monegasque Royal Family took to Instagram to share an update about the 47-year-old Princess’s new solo outing for a major cause.
During her latest appearance, Charlene unveiled a commemorative plaque to honor Mireille Calmed, visionary figure and founder of Special Olympics Monaco.
Alongside a carousel of delightful glimpses from the event, the Royal Family shared, “This Saturday morning, at the Stade Louis II, HSH Princess Charlene, Honorary President of Special Olympics Monaco since 2012, unveiled a commemorative plaque in tribute to Mireille Calmes, the visionary figure and founder of Special Olympics Monaco.”
“Alongside H.E. Mr. Christophe Mirmand, Minister of State, Mr. Pierre Van Klaveren, President of Special Olympics Monaco, as well as Mr. Jean-François Calmes and his son, HSH the Princess honored the memory of a woman who worked tirelessly for inclusion through sport,” they continued.
The Royal also briefed about Mireille Calmes, noting that she was the Founder and President of Special Olympics Monaco from 1984 to 2018, and through her efforts helped the Principality of Monaco become one of the very first European countries to join the Special Olympics movement, alongside Belgium and Ireland.
Concluding the statement, the Royals expressed, “This deeply moving ceremony brought together many athletes to pay tribute to an exceptional woman and her inspiring legacy. The school gymnasium at the Stade Louis II will now bear her name, in recognition of her exemplary commitment.”
Princess Charlene’s outing came after her husband, Prince Albert II, during visit to London, hosted the 18th Planetary Health Awards Ceremony in the heart of London at 116 Pall Mall.