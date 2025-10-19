Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation

Prince Andrew will reportedly be left off the guest list for Prince William’s future coronation, as the royal family continues to distance itself from the disgraced Duke.
The Prince of Wales is expected to take a "more ruthless" approach towards the disgraced royal when he becomes the king.
According to The Sunday Times, Prince William remains dissatisfied with the outcome announced on October 17, 2025, and reportedly has no plans to invite Prince Andrew to his future coronation.
The reports revealed that William is weighing the possibility of excluding Sarah Ferguson from royal occasions.
However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, his close cousins, will reportedly remain welcome at family and public events.
Andrew voluntarily gave up his titles and honours on Friday, but remains a prince and eighth in line to the throne.
His ex-wife, Sarah, will lose her Duchess of York title, though she’s long used her maiden name and reportedly remains loyal to the King.
In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace, the Prince said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”
He added, "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."
Andrew took the decision as he overshadowed the work of the royal family due to his links to both the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy.