Royal

Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation

The Prince of Wales is expected to take a 'more ruthless' approach towards Prince Andrew after title loss

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation
Prince William decides on Prince Andrew’s attendance at his coronation

Prince Andrew will reportedly be left off the guest list for Prince William’s future coronation, as the royal family continues to distance itself from the disgraced Duke.

The Prince of Wales is expected to take a "more ruthless" approach towards the disgraced royal when he becomes the king.

According to The Sunday Times, Prince William remains dissatisfied with the outcome announced on October 17, 2025, and reportedly has no plans to invite Prince Andrew to his future coronation.

The reports revealed that William is weighing the possibility of excluding Sarah Ferguson from royal occasions.

However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, his close cousins, will reportedly remain welcome at family and public events.

Andrew voluntarily gave up his titles and honours on Friday, but remains a prince and eighth in line to the throne.

His ex-wife, Sarah, will lose her Duchess of York title, though she’s long used her maiden name and reportedly remains loyal to the King.

In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace, the Prince said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first.”

He added, "I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."

Andrew took the decision as he overshadowed the work of the royal family due to his links to both the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and an alleged Chinese spy.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss

Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss
The Duke of Sussex is hit with a disappointing setback as Prince Andrew still enjoys special royal privilege

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew

King Charles urged to give Harry, Meghan same fate as Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew recently gave up on his royal titles amid intensifying scrutiny over disgracing controversies

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See

King Abdullah, Queen Rania post lovely memory from Europe tour: See
The Jordanian Royal Couple, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, share heartwarming glimpse from their recent trip to Europe

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles

Prince Andrew to take drastic step to escape disgrace after losing titles
King Charles’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, gave up his royal titles amid tightened scrutiny and scandals

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence

King Carl, Queen Silvia host lavish royal dinner amid Princess Victoria’s absence
The Swedish Royal Couple, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, celebrate at Palace without Crown Princess Victoria

Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?

Why King Charles forced Prince Andrew to give up on his Royal titles?
Prince Andrew has given up on his The Duke of York title amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversy

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message

Prince Albert marks 18th Planetary Health Awards with powerful message
His Serene Highness steps out in London for a cause close to his heart in the absence of Princess Charlene

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request

Zara Tindall husband Mike declines Princess Anne's bizarre request
Princess Anne's playful request to daughter Zara Tindall's husband Mike Tindall unearthed

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop

Prince William puts new pressure on Prince Andrew after Duke title drop
Prince Andrew would be 'a huge liability' for the Prince of Wales' future monarchy

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss

Princess Beatrice lands key Royal role a day after Prince Andrew's title loss
The Princess of York takes over father Prince Andrew's key role after his title removal

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?

King Charles to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge after Duke title drop?
Prince Andrew announced on October 17 that he would be giving up his title and honors

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title

Sarah Ferguson gives unexpected reaction on losing Duchess title
Sarah Ferguson is no longer The Duchess of York as Prince Andrew gives up on his Duke title