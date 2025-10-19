Prince Harry faces major blow as Andrew retains key royal right despite title loss

Despite losing his titles, Prince Andrew still gets to enjoy a special royal privilege that Prince Harry has long been fighting for.
This week, the disgraced Duke of York shocked royal watchers by suddenly surrendering his titles, sparking comparisons to the Duke of Sussex’s step back from his royal duties five years ago.
The move also raised questions whether Andrew will lose his taxpayer-funded security.
Shining spotlight on the issue, royal expert Christopher Anderson stated that even though King Charles’s younger brother is not a working royal, just like Prince harry, he is still likely to enjoy the privilege of royal protection – a major disappointment for the Duke of Sussex, who has been fighting to secure the benefit for years.
"Even though he, like Harry, is no longer a working royal, it appears that he will continue to receive royal protection," stated Andersen as reported by Radar Online.
Explaining the reason behind why Andrew might get to retain the royal protection, the author said that the Duke of York still resides “on the grounds of Windsor Great Park, not far from the rest of the family, so it goes with the territory.”
For those unversed, Prince Harry has been trying to secure UK taxpayer-funded security since September 2021, when he initiated legal proceedings against the Home Security Office.
However, the Duke of Sussex’s plea was first rejected by the High Court in 2023, after which he challenged the decision in the Court of Appeal, which also ruled against him in May 2025.
This month, the Spare author has made a fresh attempt to secure the protection by writing to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, requesting a formal review of his security arrangements.