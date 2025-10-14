Royal

Grand Duke Guillaume holds private meeting after throne ascension

Royal Family drops speical message after Grand Duke Guillaume hosted speical guests at Palace

Grand Duke Guillaume has hosted a private meeting at Palace for the first time after ascending throne.

On Monday, October 13, the Luxembourg royal held a one-o-one discussion with ministers from government at Palais Grand Ducal.

Guillaume held meetings with two key ministers. First, he met with Max Hahn, the Minister for Family, and discussed solidarity and coexistence with him. This was followed by a meeting with Martine Hansen, the Minister for Agriculture and Food.

Following his private meeting, Royal Family posted exclusive pictures of the duke along with ministers.

The caption along with the post read, “Audience with Ministers Max Hahn and Martine Hansen. This Monday, HRH the Grand Duke begins his audience with members of the Government.”

As per Palace, “The Head of State met with the Minister for Family, Solidarity, Coexistence and Welcome, Max Hahn, and then with the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Viticulture, Martine Hansen. These interviews will continue throughout the week.”

In one frame, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg can be seen standing beside Max Hahn. In another frame, the royal family member can be seen having a conversation with Martine Hansen.

For the special meeting, Guillaume opted for a three-piece navy blue suit with pale yellow tie.

