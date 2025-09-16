Coachella 2026: Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G announced as main acts

The exciting line-up for Coachella 2026 has finally been announced!
On Tuesday, September 16, Coachella revealed the complete line-up for next year's festival, set to take place over two weekends in April.
Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, who were previously rumoured to headline, have been confirmed to front the Friday and Sunday shows, respectively, while Justin Bieber is set to headline on both Saturdays.
Coachella 2026 will take place between April 10 and 12 and again on April 17 to 19.
The high-profile music festival marks the first major show Justin has been announced for since he cancelled his Justice world tour in 2023 and revealed in 2022 that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
It will also mark his first time as an official performer at Coachella, though he has popped up as a special guest for other acts’ sets in the past.
Here is the full Coachella 2026 line-up:
For Friday (April 10 & 17):
Sabrina Carpenter, The XX, Nine Inch Noize, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, KATSEYE, Devo, Teddy Swims, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster The People, Levity, Blood Orange, Lykke Li, Moby, Marlon Hoffstadt, Fakemink, Gordo, Creepy Nuts, Joyce Manor, BINI, Kettama, Groove Armada, Joost, HUGEL, Prospa, Slayyter, CMAT, Hot Mulligan, Hamdi, Fleshwater, Wednesday, Dabeull, Max Styler, The Two Lips, Ninajirachi, Max Lean x Luke Dea, Cachirula & Loojan, Jessica Brankka, Chloé Caillet x Rossi, Arodes, NewDad, Carolina Durante, Flowerovlove, February, Bob Baker Marionettes, Youna, Sahar Z
For Saturday (April 11 & 18):
Justin Bieber, The Strokes, Taemin, Givēon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Swae Lee, Solomun, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, Fujii Kaze, Adriatique, Davido, REZZ, Boys Noize, Geen Velvet x AYYBO, Rusowsky, Geese, Luisa Sonza, Yousuke Yukimatsu, Zulan, Los Hermanos Flores, Ceremony, 54 Ultra, Bedouin, Ben Sterling, Noga Erez, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls, Ecca Vandal, Mind Enterprises, Freak Slug, SOSA, Mahmut Orhan, Riordan, Die Spitz, WHATMORE, Genesi, Yamagucci
For Sunday (April 12 & 19):
Karol G, Samia, BIGBANG, Young Thug, Kaskade, Laufey, Major Lazer, Amrin Van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Suicidal Tendencies, BUNT., MESTIZA, Jane Remover, COBRAH, Los Retros, WhoMadeWho, Iggy Pop, FKA Twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Subtronics, Little Simz, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship, Holly Humberstone, Gigi Perez, The Rapture, French Police, Black Flag, Oklou, Royskopp, The Chats, DRAIN, Model/Actriz, ROZ, Glitterer, Carlita x Josh Baker, &Friends, AZZECCA, LE YORA and Tomora.
Coachella 2025 was headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day and Post Malone.