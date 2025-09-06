Justin Herbert's Madison Beer romance credited for performance boost

Justin Herbert gave an outclass performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the season-opening match, opening an unexpected dialogue about his romance with Madison Beer.
The quarterback has been romantically associated with the pop singer for months, as the pair were spotted multiple times together in LA.
Following the spectacular Chargers' win, the internet was quick to highlight Justin's improvement since he found himself involved with the Reckless singer.
One fan on X shared the 27-year-old's latest stats, including a win over the Chiefs, 3 TDs, 318 passing yards and a 131.7 passer rating, with the caption, "The Madison Beer boosts."
While others kept it light-hearted, with an X post noting, "Justin Herbert started dating Madison Beer and started acting totally DIFFERENT."
"Justin Herbert can thank Madison Beer for his performance," a third fan teased.
The duo has yet to address the dating speculations, and until recently, Madison was linked with TikToker and former Hype House resident Nick Austin.
Talking with Cosmopolitan in April, when the former couple were still together, the VILLAIN singer described their romance as "intense and fun", saying, "We’ve been together for four years, which is nuts."
On Friday, the Chargers and Justin ended the seven-game losing streak to Kansas City with a 27-21 victory at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.