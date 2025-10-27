Nicole Kidman graces Vogue World 2025 after Keith Urban's bold request to fans

Nicole Kidman made a stylish first appearance just days after ex Keith Urban's bold confession.
A Family Affair actress turned heads in a black Chanel gown at the Vogue World 2025 event in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 26, 2025.
In an elegant video released by Vogue Italia's official Instagram account, Nicole closed the fourth rendition of the fashion event which was first held in 2022.
The Instagram reel featured the Holland actress walking dramatically, waving flying kisses at the crowd while holding hand with Baz Luhrmann.
Nicole was a vision in a satin black gown featuring one giant flower knot on upper front, while the other was beautifully placed around her waistline.
She styled her blonde tresses in curls with side parting, letting a delicate necklace doing all the talking.
Nicole Kidman’s appearance came after her ex-husband Keith requested his fans to stop reading too much into the lyrics changes he does mid performances.
During his High and Alive World Tour ‘s October 17 concert in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the country singer made a bold remark before performing his 2002 hit You'll Think of Me.
As per a fan made video on TikTok, Nicole's ex said, "I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s--- into it. It’s called 'You’ll Think of Me.'"
Keith changed the original song's lyrics, "But you’ll think of me," to "But I betcha think about me!" while also changing "all your bulls--- reasons" to, "Take your space and take your reasons."
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 29, 2025 after 20 years of marriage.