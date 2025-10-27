Jonas Brothers breaks silence after MLB World series performance backlash

Jonas Brothers shared first message after receiving backlash over their MLB World series performance.
On October 25, the boy band performed at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, during Game 2 of the World Series.
In a poignant moment, the Dodgers and Blue Jays paused their game to honor cancer awareness, with fans displaying signs with loved ones' names in support.
However, the touching tribute took a surprising turn when the broadcast cut to a performance of Jonas Brothers' I Can’t Lose, delivered after the fifth inning.
“As Stand Up to Cancer ambassadors, Jonas Brothers helped elevate awareness of the cause with ‘I Can’t Lose,’ honoring everyone affected by the disease and celebrating the triumph of beating it,” MLB.com stated.
Following the backlash for being out of place, the trio posted a hilarious reel on Instagram featuring Auliʻi Cravalho, who performed in their latest concert.
They penned, “@auliicravalho (red heart emoji).”
A fan commented, “It was such a magical and unique moment for us, we did our baby’s gender reveal at the first show of the tour, and got to hear Summer Baby especially for our baby boy Joe who’s on the way”
Another wrote, “Thankfully, after voting, I see that most of the people know that Rollercoaster is the GOAT.”
To note, Jonas Brothers are set to perform in Orlando, FL on October 27.