Entertainment

Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

The ‘Birds of a Feather’ hitmaker poses with Hailey Bieber at the 2025 Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards
Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber’s star power brought glam to the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards.

Held on Wednesday, October 29, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the star-studded event of the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards turned even more glamorous with the arrival of the Birds of a Feather singer and the Vogue model.

In a clip shared on Instagram by PEOPLE, Hailey, who often showers Billie Eilish with love and expresses admiration for her work, was filmed posing with the 23-year-old singer at the dazzling ceremony.

“Our favorite #Beliebers just reunited! #HaileyBieber and #BillieEilish brought major star power to the #WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City,” captioned the outlet.

For the glitzy evening, the Rhode founder slipped into a strapless leather top, paired with a matching pencil skirt and dark pantyhose, perfectly highlighting her slim figure.

She elevated her look with white slingback pumps and wore eye-catching jewelry to complement the outfit.

Meanwhile, the Blue singer donned a minimalist look as usual that included a tailored dark blazer over a light blue shirt, and paired them with a matching dark skirt.

At the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards, Hailey Bieber was recognized with the Beauty Innovator Award, while Billie Eilish was honored with the Music Innovator Award.

Notably, Hailey and Billie share a warm friendship, and the model frequently praises the Lovely singer with heartfelt messages.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movie locations to visit this spooky season

Halloween 2025: 5 Horror movie locations to visit this spooky season
Here are daunting real-life places where the scariest films were made

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech
The 'Birds of a Feather' singer shared a strong message to billionaires at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’
Selena Gomez released a new song and music video for Nobody Wants This Season 2 on October 23

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance

Justin Bieber ‘focused’ for his first-ever Coachella headlining performance
Justin Bieber will headline alongside pop star Sabrina Carpenter, reggaeton artist Karol G and EDM star Anyma

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' prison life: New details laid bare mogul’s Halloween plans
The disgraced music mogul is set to spend this year’s night behind bars as he was sentenced to 50 months in prison

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66

Buzz Aldrin emotionally announces death of wife Anca Faur at 66
Buzz Aldrin’s wife Anca Faur dies after two years of marriage after suffering a tragic illness

Pierre Robert, WMMR radio jockey, passes away tragically at 70

Pierre Robert, WMMR radio jockey, passes away tragically at 70
Legendary radio personality and WMMR host Pierre Robert found dead in his home at age 70

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy in car crash, sparks fans' concern
Kate Cassidy shared an emotional Instagram Story about her late beau, Liam Payne, after surviving a car crash

Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle

Sia makes chilling claims against her ex-Daniel Bernard amid legal battle
The 'Hass Hass' crooner has been involved in a messy custody battle since she parted her ways from Daniel Bernard

D4vd in hot water as private investigator uncovers disturbing findings

D4vd in hot water as private investigator uncovers disturbing findings
The LAPD has still not named a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas, almost two months after her body was discovered

Drake appeals in defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Drake appeals in defamation lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'
Drake appeals defamation case, keeps fued with Kendrick Lamar alive

Rosie O'Donnell makes emotional plea after daughter faces horrific sentence

Rosie O'Donnell makes emotional plea after daughter faces horrific sentence
The renowned comedian drops emotional message after daughter faces new scary prison sentence in drug addiction case