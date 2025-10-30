Billie Eilish joins Hailey Bieber to bring star power to 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish and Hailey Bieber’s star power brought glam to the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards.
Held on Wednesday, October 29, at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, the star-studded event of the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards turned even more glamorous with the arrival of the Birds of a Feather singer and the Vogue model.
In a clip shared on Instagram by PEOPLE, Hailey, who often showers Billie Eilish with love and expresses admiration for her work, was filmed posing with the 23-year-old singer at the dazzling ceremony.
“Our favorite #Beliebers just reunited! #HaileyBieber and #BillieEilish brought major star power to the #WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City,” captioned the outlet.
For the glitzy evening, the Rhode founder slipped into a strapless leather top, paired with a matching pencil skirt and dark pantyhose, perfectly highlighting her slim figure.
She elevated her look with white slingback pumps and wore eye-catching jewelry to complement the outfit.
Meanwhile, the Blue singer donned a minimalist look as usual that included a tailored dark blazer over a light blue shirt, and paired them with a matching dark skirt.
At the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards, Hailey Bieber was recognized with the Beauty Innovator Award, while Billie Eilish was honored with the Music Innovator Award.
Notably, Hailey and Billie share a warm friendship, and the model frequently praises the Lovely singer with heartfelt messages.